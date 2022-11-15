ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Diego State 34, New Mexico 10

UNM_Montes 6 run (Drzewiecki kick), 5:45. SDSU_Armstead 1 run (Browning kick), 11:12. SDSU_Shaw 30 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 1:48. UNM_FG Drzewiecki 39, :00. SDSU_Christon 49 run (Browning kick), 12:08. SDSU_FG Browning 30, 3:50. Fourth Quarter. SDSU_FG Browning 46, 8:21. A_14,309. ___. SDSU UNM. First downs 18 9. Total Net...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

UC Board of Regents delays decision on UCLA move to Big Ten

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA's planned move to the Big Ten Conference. Regents set the date during a meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, the second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Michigan Advance

Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state.  The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy