The Lima Police Department will once again be brightening the Christmas of some area students but can use your help to make it all happen. In the last several years, the police department has moved to getting lists from selected families, shopping, and delivering the wrapped packages to their homes. The event is funded by donations through the Fraternal Order of Police, their auxiliary, Meijer, and the Garlock Memorial Foundation. Last year they provided for a little more than 80 families and they have funding for about 50 this year. They are still taking donations.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO