Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Community Partners Prepare for 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival
Press Release from the Allen County Museum: Lima, OH - The Allen County Museum, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, and the Allen County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold the 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival from November 30-December 4, 2022. Over 100 individuals, organizations, and community groups registered trees that will...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's Craft Club getting some finishing touches done before Street Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It looked like Santa's Workshop as dozens of volunteers were working to get ready for their big event. This is the Mercy Health St. Rita's Craft Club and these men and women have been busy little elves this past year painting, gluing, and sorting for the sale. The volunteers are members of the Mercy Health Saint Rita's Auxiliary and this is one of their fundraisers. The group says the craft club is a tight-knit group.
hometownstations.com
SAFY and Wapa Theatre teaming up for a family-friendly movie event in honor of National Adoption Month
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - If you're looking for a family-friendly holiday event, SAFY has you covered. November is National Adoption Month, and to help raise awareness, SAFY and the Wapa Theatre are coming together to have a showing of the holiday classic "Home Alone" that the whole family can enjoy. This event is open to the whole community and welcomes any family, big or small.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
hometownstations.com
ABATE Ohio Region three gather toys to help families in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Toys were gathered to ensure kids who are less fortunate have a memorable Christmas. ABATE Ohio Region Three bought a large amount of toys from Walmart on Harding Highway. This is thanks to money raised from a previous event that they held in September. Those involved in the toy drive say that they wanted to help kids who are less fortunate out, and spread the joy of the holidays.
hometownstations.com
Freedom Elementary School celebrates Mickey Mouse's birthday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima elementary school students celebrating the ninety-fourth birthday of Mickey Mouse. Freedom Elementary School hosted a Disney family night, with themed activities to match the birthday of Mickey. The purpose of these events is not only to give kids something fun to do after school but to help build relationships between parents and school staff. Parents and their students had a wide variety of activity stations to choose from.
hometownstations.com
Thanksgiving safety tips from the Lima Fire Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While you are finalizing your plans for Thanksgiving, make sure that you have safety in mind as well. Our Sartaj Singh has more on common Thanksgiving fire safety tips that often get overlooked. It's the time of year when we sit together with family, and remember...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta woman giving Thanksgiving necessities to families in need
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - While many of us are looking forward to eating on Thanksgiving, one Wapakoneta woman is looking forward to helping other families put food on the table. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving baskets to hand out in her community for at least ten years. She...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department asking for donations to help fund Cops and Kids Christmas event
The Lima Police Department will once again be brightening the Christmas of some area students but can use your help to make it all happen. In the last several years, the police department has moved to getting lists from selected families, shopping, and delivering the wrapped packages to their homes. The event is funded by donations through the Fraternal Order of Police, their auxiliary, Meijer, and the Garlock Memorial Foundation. Last year they provided for a little more than 80 families and they have funding for about 50 this year. They are still taking donations.
hometownstations.com
Award winning children's author visits Elida Elementary
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Making reading interesting for kids isn't always easy, but a special visit from a children's author hopes to change that. Students at Elida Elementary had a special visit from nationally recognized author Julia Cook who has published around 100 children's books. Each book steps into the worldview of a child to teach lifelong lessons on sharing, social development, and solving problems on our own. Cook says the goal is to equip young minds with people skills in a fun way.
hometownstations.com
Lima Allen Leadership get closer look at OSU Lima and Ford Engine Plant's partnership training center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a partnership that has been formed to try and retain engineering talent and local business leaders are learning more about its programming. The Lima Allen Leadership getting a chance to check out the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. Known as the "EEMC", the Ohio State Lima Campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the center. Those in the "ALL" class were impressed with the program.
hometownstations.com
Defiance Post awards Trooper of the Year to Tyler Blankemeyer
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post: DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post. The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022...
hometownstations.com
Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post names Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year for 2022
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post: VAN WERT - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022....
hometownstations.com
Lima mayor says roundtable meetings have led to positive changes for the city and residents
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says the meetings have been working and more are planned in 2023. The city has held four small business roundtables that Smith says have started dialogues that have led to some changes. One is the fire department making occupancy checks in bars and restaurants and Lima Police Department officers now being able to work off-duty security at local establishments to increase safety. The mayor says that businesses are appreciative of the opportunity to speak their mind.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame to Induct New Members
Press Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John's Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
hometownstations.com
ODOT is seeking public input on a Columbus Grove intersection project
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is looking for public input on a future project in Columbus Grove. They are looking to improve the intersection at State Route 65 and Sycamore Street in the village. What started as just an improvement of the traffic light has turned into an addition of 3 turning lanes and additional pedestrian space at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The turn lanes will allow cars to line up when a train is crossing Sycamore Street and not hold up traffic on State Route 65 which will hopefully decrease accidents.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima holds a tailgate open house to show potential Buckeyes what they have to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Potential Buckeyes learn a little more about what the Lima campus has to offer. Ohio State Lima held a tailgate open house just in time for the Buckeye's final two regular season games. Juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. Ohio State Lima Dean Tim Rehner talked to the students about the importance of getting a higher education degree. He says that only 11% of Allen County has a college degree or higher and he wanted the students to understand the benefits of going to college.
hometownstations.com
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
hometownstations.com
Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death
A Lima teen indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Na'zier Howard was sentenced to fifteen years to life after he previously pled guilty to the murder of Cowan. Lima police say that in December 2019, they responded to a call of a shooting at 225 South Kenilworth Avenue. There they found Cowan with a gunshot wound. Howard was the one who allegedly shot the victim.
Comments / 0