For the first time in recent memory there are now two residents of North Riverside serving on the Riverside-Brookfield High School District 208 Board of Education. On Nov. 15, the school board voted 6-0 to appoint former Komarek school board member Carolyn Lach to fill a vacancy created when Ramona Towner resigned because she moved out of the district.

NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO