Florida State

NATO chief says Poland blast likely caused by Ukrainian missile — but not Ukraine's fault

The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Republicans take control of the House, NBC News projects

Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
China and the TikTok threat: How the White House cybersecurity team is thinking about it

Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek reelection as House Democratic leader

[The stream has ended after Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as House Democratic leader. Read CNBC's coverage of Pelosi's announcement here. An earlier version of the story is below.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic congressional leader for the past two decades, is expected to announce her future...
Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says

Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...

