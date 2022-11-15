Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Ukraine refuses to accept it was behind Poland missile strike, despite NATO forgiveness
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says he had "no doubt" that Ukraine was not to blame for a missile strike that hit a Polish village on Tuesday evening, killing two people. That's despite NATO's initial assessment that the blast took place as Ukraine was trying to defend itself against Russia. Zelenskyy...
CNBC
NATO chief says Poland blast likely caused by Ukrainian missile — but not Ukraine's fault
The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
CNBC
Republicans take control of the House, NBC News projects
Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
CNBC
China and the TikTok threat: How the White House cybersecurity team is thinking about it
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
CNBC
Trump tax return fight would be dropped by Republicans vying for key House committee chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
CNBC
Trump ally, billionaire GOP megadonor Ronald Lauder won't back Trump's 2024 run for president
Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder fortune, is the latest Republican megadonor to distance himself from Trump as the former president launches a third bid for the White House. Lauder has known Trump since college and the two have been close for years. Billionaire and GOP megadonor...
CNBC
Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
CNBC
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow student debt forgiveness plan to continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
CNBC
NATO says Russia is ultimately to blame for Poland missile hit; Moscow denies striking Kyiv in latest attacks
A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night. Russia was heavily suspected of firing the missile that killed two Polish citizens, although it denied any involvement, calling it a...
CNBC
Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek reelection as House Democratic leader
[The stream has ended after Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as House Democratic leader. Read CNBC's coverage of Pelosi's announcement here. An earlier version of the story is below.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic congressional leader for the past two decades, is expected to announce her future...
Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...
CNBC
Former President Donald Trump announces bid for White House in 2024
Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will run for president in 2024. CNBC's Eamon Javers joins 'Squawk Box' to report the details.
CNBC
Trump's former Treasury secretary calls G-7 Russian oil price cap ‘the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard’
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
CNBC
Trump Media merger partner loses board member days before pivotal shareholder meeting
Justin Shaner, a Florida real estate executive, quit the board of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with Truth Social parent Trump Media. The move came days before DWAC's shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 22. The DWAC-Trump Media deal is being investigated by federal prosecutors and...
CNBC
Pentagon says Moscow's deliberate targeting of Ukrainian energy grids is a war crime
The Pentagon slammed Russia's barrage of missile strikes across Ukrainian cities and said Moscow's deliberate targeting of energy infrastructure is a war crime. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the Kremlin's missile and rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure "deliberate cruelty" and called on Moscow to end its "war of choice."
CNBC
Kyiv says Poland strike a ‘very sensitive issue,' wants to see evidence that its forces fired missile
Ukraine's Defense Ministry was cautious Wednesday as evidence mounted that its own armed forces fired a missile that hit Poland. Several media reports cited Western officials as saying initial assessments suggested the missile was fired from a Ukrainian air defense system. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the issue was "very sensitive"...
CNBC
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle: Capitalism without competition is exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
CNBC
10 million Ukrainians without power, Kyiv says; Evidence of 'gross sabotage' found at Nord Stream blast site
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Swedish investigators examining the Nord Stream pipeline explosion that took place in late September say they have found evidence of "gross sabotage" and remnants of explosive materials at the blast site, but have so far not named suspects.
CNBC
Watch live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland names Trump special counsel for criminal probes
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 3