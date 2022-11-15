ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'SNL' alum Chris Redd undergoes surgery after nose busted in NYC attack: report

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd was reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to fix his busted nose, about three weeks after he was punched in the face at random outside Greenwich Village’s famed Comedy Cellar.

Now that the swelling has gone down, a New York City plastic surgeon planned to break Redd’s nose back into place and let it heal with the hope that it takes on its original shape, sources told TMZ for a report Tuesday. The surgery was expected to last up to three hours.

Comedian Chris Redd was punched in the face outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village. Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Rick Kern/Getty Images

A man punched the “SNL” alum outside the comedy club on MacDougal Street on the night of Oct. 26 in what police believe may have been an attempted chain-snatching. The brass-knuckles blow reportedly cracked a bone in Redd’s face in three places.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect, who remained at large Tuesday.

Photos obtained by TMZ two weeks ago showed Redd with a stitched-up nose and facial swelling.

“I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!” Redd, 37, wrote on Instagram several days after the attack. “I’m OK and healing fast!”

Redd is said to be eager to get back on stage, but the surgery will likely lead to the postponement of more of his comedy shows.

Police released a photo of the man who allegedly punched "SNL" alum Chris Redd. Photo credit NYPD

