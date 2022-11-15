Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Star South Carolina Running Back Out Against Tennessee
South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: Tennessee suffers disappointment in Athens — but the season is far from over
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs pressured the No. 1 University of Tennessee’s prized offense, and it paid off with a 27-13 win in the hotly anticipated game Nov. 5 in Athens against the visiting Vols. The final score was a big shock for some UT fans in Sanford Stadium...
atozsports.com
The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend
The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
Students from SEC colleges compete at first-ever machining competition, crafting SEC logo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee hosted a competition focused on machining. They will be using Computer Numerical Control machining, a process where machines that are controlled by numbers cut and shape metals as well as other raw materials. It’s one of the many important facets of the manufacturing industry.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Tennessee 9-1; South Carolina 6-4 The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers thoughts on CFP picture, how Tennessee stacks up to Southern Cal
Paul Finebaum appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday to discuss the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The ESPN and SEC analyst said that his biggest takeaway was related to where things stand going forward for current No. 4 TCU. “TCU has...
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
wvlt.tv
Highlights and postgame reaction from TSSAA state quarterfinals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five teams from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a gold ball trophy.
Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class
A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
WBIR
No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
WBIR
Neyland vendor moves to keep beer
The beer vendor at Neyland Stadium is pushing back against the city. Knoxville moved to suspend or revoke Aramark's beer license after three citations.
UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Eagles were totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Ave Maria Gyrenes...
livability.com
Blount County’s Downtown Boom
Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
Brandon Gibson, Marble City Opera's beloved managing director, dies at 36
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville lost a beloved and powerful voice this week. The Marble City Opera said its managing director, Brandon Gibson, died Wednesday. He was 36. "He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community," the Marble City Opera said.
Powell High School student earns perfect ACT score, despite challenges with his vision
POWELL, Tenn. — Zachary (Zack) Carter is a junior at Powell High School. He is one of just 0.5% of students to achieve a perfect ACT score. It's a rare achievement. He is one of the first to achieve this score in Powell High School history. So, who is...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Knoxville’s black community endured deeply rooted racism, and now there is medical debt
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Dr. H.M. Green opened his new medical office building on East Vine Avenue in 1922, Black residents of this city on the Tennessee River could be seen only in the basement of Knoxville General Hospital. They were barred from the city's other three medical centers.
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
WBIR
