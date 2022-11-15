ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian man on Survivor 43 makes it through double elimination episode

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor 43 contestant, Mike Gabler, survived yet another episode last night, making it into the final eight. Yesterday's episode ended with a surprise: two contestants would be going home instead of one. Episode 9 saw Ryan and James having their torches extinguished. Catch the latest...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area’s Best Restaurant Is In Eerie, Former Masonic Temple

When it comes to fine dining in Boise, let's be honest--only a few restaurants come to mind. There is no doubt that the Treasure Valley has a million amazing places to eat--each with its own unique vibe and esthetic. But the general population, however, could probably only name THREE, if we had to guess, "fancy nights out". To be honest, we think of the same few as well--and we LOVE them. Sometimes, however, you have to branch out and try something new.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules

What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters

The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise mom launches adoption foundation to honor daughter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — November is National Adoption Month and one Boise group is starting the Emma Suzanne Mills Foundation to help kids find their forever homes. Holly Mills started the foundation to help children in need and carry on her daughter Emma's legacy. "I'm honored that I can...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

How Boise State MBB landed big-time recruit Chris Lockett Jr.

It was just after 3:30 p.m. in New Orleans as Chris Lockett Jr.’s phone sat on his desk buzzing uncontrollably. Texts and Twitter notifications and Instagram alerts popping up by the second. “It’s blowing up pretty crazy right now,” Lockett said.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy