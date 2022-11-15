Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
ADA Curtis Cox resigns from El Paso DA's office, judge in Walmart shooting case says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox has resigned, Judge Sam Medrano mentioned in court Thursday. During a status hearing in the El Paso Walmart shooting case, Medrano called for Cox to appear in court and said that it was Cox's last day working for the El Paso District Attorney's Office.
El Paso Salvation Army looking to hire bell ringers for Christmas Red Kettle Campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is looking to hire and recruit volunteers to ring bells and collect monetary donations outside stores across El Paso. "We are happy to hire...
No show for El Paso DA, assistant DA in hearing for Walmart mass shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A status hearing in the case of the State of Texas versus the suspected Walmart massacre shooter remains complicated after some of the prosecutors avoided Thursday's hearing. CBS4 was in the status hearing with 409th District Judge Sam Medrano. El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne...
7 magnitude earthquake possible in El Paso according to local seismologist
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
Operation Hope hosts Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Every year Operation Hope hosts their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. This year it will be held at the Rock Faith Center in east El Paso on Saturday,. "It is just an opportunity we see a need and it's a miracle that can be performed...
KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center
Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new jerseys, 10th year celebration logo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday unveiled its 10th Year Celebration logo along with a new set of jerseys ahead of the 2023 season. The white button-down jersey features a gold “Chihuahuas” word mark across the chest, with gold and black piping, the 10th Year logo on the left sleeve and the United States flag on the right sleeve. The new on-field cap, from New Era, is black with the raised Chihuahuas Dog Head logo embroidered in gold.
14-year-old student with handgun at Eastwood High School taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student with a handgun at Eastwood High School was taken into custody on Thursday morning. El Paso police officials said the student is 14 years old. Police said the teen was in possession of a handgun at the school. An educator at the...
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show to celebrate 52 years this weekend
Artists from all over the region will showcase their work at the Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show on November 19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center in downtown El Paso. Susana Visconti, President of Las Artistas said it will be an event filled with fun for the entire family.
Guatemalan man dies after hit-and-run on Loop 375; Juarez driver arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Guatemalan man died after getting hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Loop 375 at Fonseca on Thursday night and the driver turned himself in hours later. Officials said the man who died was a 52-year-old man from Guatemala. Officials said the...
UTEP College of Education invites university members, community to job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is hosting a job fair Friday. The UTEP College of Education Fall 2022 Education Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center on UTEP's campus. School districts and...
