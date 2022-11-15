EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday unveiled its 10th Year Celebration logo along with a new set of jerseys ahead of the 2023 season. The white button-down jersey features a gold “Chihuahuas” word mark across the chest, with gold and black piping, the 10th Year logo on the left sleeve and the United States flag on the right sleeve. The new on-field cap, from New Era, is black with the raised Chihuahuas Dog Head logo embroidered in gold.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO