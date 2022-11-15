ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest ice rink moved outside El Paso Convention Center

Real ice was celebrated Thursday with children from the El Paso Girls and Boys Club on the rink as this year's first skaters. In 2021, the rink was made up of plastic, which some people complained about. This year's "The Rink," made of ice, is in the center of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new jerseys, 10th year celebration logo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday unveiled its 10th Year Celebration logo along with a new set of jerseys ahead of the 2023 season. The white button-down jersey features a gold “Chihuahuas” word mark across the chest, with gold and black piping, the 10th Year logo on the left sleeve and the United States flag on the right sleeve. The new on-field cap, from New Era, is black with the raised Chihuahuas Dog Head logo embroidered in gold.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX

