ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Showdown: Could the Governor be subpoenaed to testify in Greene inquiry?

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTOsf_0jBsZlvd00

A showdown could be brewing between Governor John Bel Edwards and House Speaker Pro-Tem Tanner Magee.

At issue is whether the Governor will appear and testify in the House Special Committee to Inquire into the circumstances and investigation into the death of Ronald Greene.

Greene, an African American man, got into a chase with Louisiana State Police in 2019.

He ultimately stopped and severely beaten and Tazered; ultimately dying at the hands of the officers.

Though it was all recorded on bodycams, the official story was Greene died in a car accident.

Rumors have swirled the Governor knew well before the about the alleged cover up of the incident and kept quiet about it until the bodycam footage became known.

Magee says his committee is giving the Governor as much lee-way on the matter to voluntarily come to the committee and testify, but has yet to do so.

“We will provide an opportunity and will make sure he comes to testify,” Magee says.  “We demanded every piece of discovery we could find, evidence, whatever we could get our hands on.  And we didn’t let him just kind of back away.”

Still, Edwards has not taken advantage to appear voluntarily.

But we will definitely make him—we made Col. Reeves come testify—if we have to go down that road we will.  But we don’t want to.  We’d like him just to come on his own.  To find a time that works for everybody.”

Now Magee is certain the Governor testify and get at the root of the story about what happened and why it was reportedly covered up.

“I’m going to give the Governor of Louisiana the courtesy, I know he’s busy, got a lot of things going on, but we will provide an opportunity and will make sure he does come and testify.”

Comments / 2

Related
WAFB

Head of OJJ resigns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid growing troubles in his agency, the head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice unexpectedly resigned Friday, Nov. 18. William “Bill” Sommers had headed the agency since 2020. His departure comes as the agency has dealt with multiple escapes from its juvenile...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election

The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards requests Declaration of Disaster for parishes impacted by abnormal weather conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards requested a Secretarial Declaration of Disaster for parishes affected by abnormal weather conditions in 2022. Governor Edwards made this request upon the recommendation of the Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, DVM, and data collected by the Farm Service […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: When will Louisiana elect Black people statewide?

A number of Black candidates did quite well last week, landing statewide offices — in other states. Maryland elected its first Black governor and its first Black attorney general. Massachuetts elected its first Black woman as attorney general. Connecticut chose its first Black woman to be secretary of state. That state made an additional double dose of history, choosing as state treasurer its first Black and out LGBTQ candidate.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Reports that Statewide School Performance Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level

Louisiana Department of Education Reports that Statewide School Performance Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education today published 2021-22 school achievement scores for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems on November 16, 2022. These findings point to students’ ongoing academic recovery notwithstanding enormous school disruptions caused by the virus and many disasters.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy