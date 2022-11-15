Showdown: Could the Governor be subpoenaed to testify in Greene inquiry?

A showdown could be brewing between Governor John Bel Edwards and House Speaker Pro-Tem Tanner Magee.

At issue is whether the Governor will appear and testify in the House Special Committee to Inquire into the circumstances and investigation into the death of Ronald Greene.

Greene, an African American man, got into a chase with Louisiana State Police in 2019.

He ultimately stopped and severely beaten and Tazered; ultimately dying at the hands of the officers.

Though it was all recorded on bodycams, the official story was Greene died in a car accident.

Rumors have swirled the Governor knew well before the about the alleged cover up of the incident and kept quiet about it until the bodycam footage became known.

Magee says his committee is giving the Governor as much lee-way on the matter to voluntarily come to the committee and testify, but has yet to do so.

“We will provide an opportunity and will make sure he comes to testify,” Magee says. “We demanded every piece of discovery we could find, evidence, whatever we could get our hands on. And we didn’t let him just kind of back away.”

Still, Edwards has not taken advantage to appear voluntarily.

But we will definitely make him—we made Col. Reeves come testify—if we have to go down that road we will. But we don’t want to. We’d like him just to come on his own. To find a time that works for everybody.”

Now Magee is certain the Governor testify and get at the root of the story about what happened and why it was reportedly covered up.

“I’m going to give the Governor of Louisiana the courtesy, I know he’s busy, got a lot of things going on, but we will provide an opportunity and will make sure he does come and testify.”