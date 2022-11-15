Read full article on original website
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
cbs4local.com
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
KVIA
Crimes against persons are investigating an assault of a police officer Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer. It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso. Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons. During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted. No...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
cbs4local.com
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
UPDATE: Man arrested after he allegedly assaulted 2 police officers
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave. Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be […]
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
cbs4local.com
Chaparral High School on lockdown for emergency helicopter landing
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School was placed on lockdown while emergency crews transported a victim. A helicopter was using the landing pad at the high school Thursday afternoon to transport a burn victim from the community not the school, according to Gadsden Independent School District. Parents waiting...
cbs4local.com
2 police officers assaulted, 1 suffers broken nose at bar in Cincinnati; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was arrested and accused of assaulting two police officers at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District early Friday morning. Officers arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison. The incident happened at the College Dropout bar located at 207 Cincinnati around 2 a.m. Officials...
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KVIA
Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash along Loop 375; Juarez man arrested
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian struck while crossing Loop 375 from south to north died from his injuries Thursday, according to El Paso police. Investigators say the victim, a 52-year-old male from Guatemala, was running across the road with a group of about six other men. On Thursday night,...
cbs4local.com
Hueco Elementary parents turn to school district to address student safety concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some parents at the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) are questioning student safety and the shortage of School Resource Officers (SROs) on campus. CBS4 spoke with several Hueco Elementary School parents who confronted SISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman about their concerns. The parents said...
cbs4local.com
Husband of El Paso child daycare employee arrested, accused of indecency with a child
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of indecency with a child by contact. Officers arrested 66-year-old Mark Rotz on Monday. Rotz is the husband of a child daycare employee at Tessy's Home Day Care. The day care is located at the 3400 block of...
cbs4local.com
No show for El Paso DA, assistant DA in hearing for Walmart mass shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A status hearing in the case of the State of Texas versus the suspected Walmart massacre shooter remains complicated after some of the prosecutors avoided Thursday's hearing. CBS4 was in the status hearing with 409th District Judge Sam Medrano. El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
cbs4local.com
Mother demands answers after Canutillo Elementary School loses track of 6-year-old son
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An unsupervised 6-year-old walked off the campus at Canutillo Elementary School on Tuesday, the district confirmed with CBS4. “I could have woken up this morning without a child,” said Desirae Diaz, the mother of the child. Diaz said she arranged for her grandmother...
cbs4local.com
7 magnitude earthquake possible in El Paso according to local seismologist
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
