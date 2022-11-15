Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Related
WATCH: Remember When Jay Leno and Martha Stewart Took a Maine Road Trip?
Fans of Andover native Jay Leno were relieved as the former Tonight Show host’s prognosis improved after a frightening accident suffered while working on one of his antique cars. But if you think that’s the last of the man who says he orders 200 denim shirts and 50 pairs...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Celebrity Sighting: Comedian Kevin James Stopped By These Restaurants in Worcester, MA, Last Week
New England is home to some delicious food, this we know. With all the celebrities that pass through our states, it is not uncommon to catch one at one of your favorite local places to eat. Earlier this year musician Steven Tyler was spotted at an oyster house in Massachusetts.
Andover native Jay Leno has undergone surgery for significant burns
LOS ANGELES – Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.The 72-year-old comedian is an Andover native.Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday."When got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands," he said."His burns include his...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Andover, Massachusetts Native Michael Chiklis Starring in New FOX TV Series
For probably the better part of a decade, one of the most popular genres of shows, movies, and podcasts has been true crime. More networks are airing true crime shows -- hell, more true crime networks are popping up. From Netflix dropping the latest insanely popular (which is weird to...
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Box of Maine Teams Up to Keep Veterans Warm This Winter
Throughout the year, people either send Box of Maine as a gift or order it for someone that needs to try a little Maine in their life. This year, if you choose to order Box of Maine's newest ornament, then you will actually be giving back this holiday season. This...
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow
The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
nbcboston.com
Wife of BU Professor Who Fell Through Staircase to His Death Sues MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of a Boston University professor who fell to his death through a rusted-out staircase near an MBTA train station last September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the two entities believed involved in the maintenance of the property. David K....
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0