Rose Lavelle tore through karaoke like it was a shaky defense

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

Is there anything Rose Lavelle can’t do?

We already know the U.S. national team midfielder has an eye for a pass and a wand of a left foot, but what the world perhaps didn’t know until Monday night is that she can absolutely bring the house down during karaoke.

Lavelle showed her ability to command a stage at the Players’ Ball in New York, an event thrown by the USWNT Players Association to celebrate the team’s recently signed collective bargaining agreement that enshrined equal pay.

Her song of choice was helpful too: Celine Dion’s massive 1996 hit “ It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” a song that starts out slow and builds to a crescendo that makes a real impact on an audience.

Just look at Ashlyn Harris, who appears to be having a religious experience.

And Christen Press can’t contain herself.

Maybe Lavelle would never do this again, but then it will always seem right.

