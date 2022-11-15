ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlin, PA

WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Nanticoke man faces multiple charges of criminal solicitation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On November 17, Rodney E. Albertson, 53, was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations online with who he was led to believe to be a 15-year-old girl. Police say they received information from an anonymous source who provided photos of their chats with Albertson, […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
WBRE

Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly almost hits troopers with car after break-in

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect […]
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nanticoke man charged with solicitation of a minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police arrested a Nanticoke man Thursday and charged him with solicitation of a minor. Police say they arrested and charged William Jesse Thomas, on Thursday, for allegedly engaging in sexual chats with who he believed to be a minor. According to a police criminal complaint, detectives received an email […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman killed by a car in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner states a woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning. According to coroner Timothy Rowland, around 5:30 a.m. a 36-year-old woman was struck by a car while she was crossing Route 6 near the area of Sheetz Plaza. The woman was pronounced dead due to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

20-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash

DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman died after she was involved in a two-car crash Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:30 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196 in Wayne County. Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

