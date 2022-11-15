Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Two parents charged in death of infant in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — One year after a 16-day-old baby died, her parents are now behind bars in connection with her death. The two parents from Larksville were arrested on Friday. Police say drugs are to blame for the child's death nearly one year ago. According to court paperwork, the...
Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
Nanticoke man faces multiple charges of criminal solicitation
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On November 17, Rodney E. Albertson, 53, was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations online with who he was led to believe to be a 15-year-old girl. Police say they received information from an anonymous source who provided photos of their chats with Albertson, […]
Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals. On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in […]
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained […]
Man allegedly almost hits troopers with car after break-in
HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect […]
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
Nanticoke man charged with solicitation of a minor
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police arrested a Nanticoke man Thursday and charged him with solicitation of a minor. Police say they arrested and charged William Jesse Thomas, on Thursday, for allegedly engaging in sexual chats with who he believed to be a minor. According to a police criminal complaint, detectives received an email […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Two charged, 56 bags of heroin found in hotel room
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people were arrested after they were found with various drugs including heroin and fentanyl inside a hotel room. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Saturday officers pulled over a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. for a cracked and tinted window. Police say the driver, Gordon Appel, […]
Woman killed by a car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner states a woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning. According to coroner Timothy Rowland, around 5:30 a.m. a 36-year-old woman was struck by a car while she was crossing Route 6 near the area of Sheetz Plaza. The woman was pronounced dead due to […]
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
20-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash
DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman died after she was involved in a two-car crash Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:30 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196 in Wayne County. Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old woman […]
Comments / 0