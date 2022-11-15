Muny 2023 Summer Season Announced

The Muny 2023 Summer Season was announced Monday morning, and features West Side Story (the Muny's 9th time putting it on), Rent, and, as a season opener, BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical. And that's just to name a few.

Little Shop of Horrors will come to the outdoor theater during it's 40th anniversary, and they'll also put on Chess, Sister Act, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Kwofe Coleman, president and CEO of the Muny, joined KMOX to explain the choices for the season. Listen to the full interview: