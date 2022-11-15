ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia. Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two. One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vista Lights is returning for its thirty-seventh year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The annual event takes place between Gervais Street, Assembly, Park Street, and Lincoln Street. The event is a partnership between the Congaree Vista Guild and Prisma Health with...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash

Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Artist creates painting live on set

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the show, WIS showed the process of a local artist and founder of Molly’s Place and The Congaree Swamp Center of the Arts and Culture, Valencia creating a live piece of art. At the end of the show, we revealed the work of art...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC

