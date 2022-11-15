Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
WIS-TV
Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday, road closures announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 20. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the north steps of the State House. The Columbia Police Department said starting at 4 p.m. the 1100 to 1200 blocks of Gervais St and the 1200 mid-block of Main St. will temporarily close.
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Business Bestie Live! tour kicking off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Nov. 18, is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and to celebrate a faith-driven networking event that aims to help female entrepreneurs, the “Hello Business Bestie Live Tour” will be kicking off right here in Columbia. Business strategist and owner of Hey Smart Cookie will...
WIS-TV
Oil spill in Cayce disrupts I-77 north
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fuel spill on I-77 north has one lane of traffic shut down Thursday morning. The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s Hazmat 1 unit are at the scene near mile marker two. One lane of traffic is currently closed. Crews are urging caution for drivers...
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department respond to Rusty Mill home fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Northeast Richland County around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials say the fire on Rusty Mill Drive was coming from the rear of the home and then eventually broke through the roof. Everyone inside...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall

wach.com
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Church supplying turkeys and Thanksgiving produce for 300-plus families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In our effort to bring awareness to several community Thanksgiving assistance events, Soda City Live wants to recognize a local church that is looking to give away 300 plus turkeys and produce. Living Faith Christian Center is under the leadership of Bishop Albert Downing and First...
WIS-TV
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
WIS-TV
Manhunt over for escaped convict in Lexington County, caught near Sharon Acres Lane
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the manhunt for an escaped convict is over. Shaun Wayne Wiles was caught near Sharon Acres Lane shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officials say Wiles was taken into custody without incident after U.S. Marshals received a tip, he was in the area. After a long search for him, Wiles was located at a residence.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vista Lights is returning for its thirty-seventh year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The annual event takes place between Gervais Street, Assembly, Park Street, and Lincoln Street. The event is a partnership between the Congaree Vista Guild and Prisma Health with...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Chef representing Lake Murray Country Club shares competition dish
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Williams is a chef and the owner of Roy’s Grille in Irmo. Chef Williams was one of three chefs selected to represent Lake Murray Country Club in Dallas, Texas for the World Food Championship. Chef Williams competed in the “sandwich” category and was able...
WIS-TV
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
wach.com
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Artist creates painting live on set
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the show, WIS showed the process of a local artist and founder of Molly’s Place and The Congaree Swamp Center of the Arts and Culture, Valencia creating a live piece of art. At the end of the show, we revealed the work of art...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
