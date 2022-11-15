ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man, 26, arrested after getting stuck in crashed stolen Brooklyn taxi vehicle

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9luF_0jBsZ8mf00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Brooklyn early Sunday when he crashed the taxi he stole after he robbed the driver, authorities said.

Around 2:30 a.m., Brandon Thomas was in a local car-service vehicle when he pulled a gun on the driver at Clifton Place and Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

Thomas tried to rob the driver but the victim ran out of the vehicle and fled the scene. That’s when Thomas got into the driver’s seat and drove off, according to officials.

After driving just a few feet, Thomas crashed the car and got stuck while trying to flee as the car’s door was jammed against a dumpster, cops said.
Emergency responders were eventually able to get Thomas out of the vehicle and taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Thomas was arrested and later charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a disguised gun, criminal mischief, false personation and menacing.

New York City, NY
