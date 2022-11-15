Read full article on original website
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating...
A few flurries Friday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 20s Thursday night with scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday with a few snow flurries throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies throughout...
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning:. Northern Oneida County. Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from...
Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California....
Empire State Weekly: Redistricting maps face a new deadline
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the long and involved history of New York’s congressional and assembly district maps continued this week. The Independent redistricting commission charged with redrawing the assembly district lines must not submit them by December 2. Jeffrey Wice, a Law...
Stay issued in New York’s concealed carry lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– New York’s new concealed carry laws remain in effect without restrictions now that a stay has been issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. New York’s new concealed carry laws require 18 hours of in-person and live fire training to get a...
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set to expire on December 31st.
