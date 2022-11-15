ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set to expire on December 31st.

2 DAYS AGO