Girl Scouts, Washington Park Association currently holding winter coat drive

emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Holiday Bazaar is Saturday at the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville
Black Friday is only a week away from officially kicking off the Christmas shopping season — except for those who begin the mad dash for gifts this Saturday at the 18th annual Holiday Bazaar. The Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee event at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Christmas Happiness Fun for Emporia-Greensville climbs above $1,000
A total of $525 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day. The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by...
Here are the most environmentally impactful ways to recycle leaves this fall
That time of year is upon us again. Leaf collection season is officially underway in Central Virginia. You may want to get that brightly colored foliage out of your yard, but there are ways to do it that don’t negatively impact the environment.
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Lawrenceville UMC celebrates 175 years
LAWRENCEVILLE – Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 was a very special day for the members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. The 11 a.m. worship service marked the church’s 175th anniversary. You saw lots of families sitting together, probably on pews their families occupied over the years. Several activities were held leading up to the worship service that included a session about the church’s rich history and the Apple Fest.
‘No one should spend Thanksgiving alone’: How you can house foster animals this holiday season
Richmond Animal Care and Control hopes to have each animal in the shelter "home for the holidays" this Thanksgiving.
Radio Ink
Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families
Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
This group of Colonial Heights women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness
While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, these ladies think the message today may be more important than ever.
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
NBC12
VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm. “We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said. This...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
foxrichmond.com
Heavy police presence closes Laurel Oak Road
Nov. 18, 2022 — CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence has caused a road closure in Chesterfield County Friday morning. The 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road will be closed until further notice, according to Chesterfield Fire. NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn...
Chesterfield gives OK to bowling alley’s music venue aspirations
Chesterfield County has approved an ambitious plan to transform an aging bowling alley on Midlothian turnpike into an outdoor dining and music venue.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
Franklin News Post
Police discuss 4 killed in Chester
JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
