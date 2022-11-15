ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Girl Scouts, Washington Park Association currently holding winter coat drive

By William Pitts Staff Writer
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Holiday Bazaar is Saturday at the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville

Black Friday is only a week away from officially kicking off the Christmas shopping season — except for those who begin the mad dash for gifts this Saturday at the 18th annual Holiday Bazaar. The Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee event at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Christmas Happiness Fun for Emporia-Greensville climbs above $1,000

A total of $525 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day. The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Lawrenceville UMC celebrates 175 years

LAWRENCEVILLE – Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 was a very special day for the members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. The 11 a.m. worship service marked the church’s 175th anniversary. You saw lots of families sitting together, probably on pews their families occupied over the years. Several activities were held leading up to the worship service that included a session about the church’s rich history and the Apple Fest.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Radio Ink

Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families

Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm. “We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said. This...
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Heavy police presence closes Laurel Oak Road

Nov. 18, 2022 — CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence has caused a road closure in Chesterfield County Friday morning. The 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road will be closed until further notice, according to Chesterfield Fire. NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn...
Franklin News Post

Police discuss 4 killed in Chester

JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
CHESTER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy