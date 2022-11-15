ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Christmas Pop-Up Shop coming to New Bern for second year in a row

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that will warm your heart.

This Saturday, from noon-2 p.m., My Big Dream will host The 2nd Annual My Big Dream Christmas Pop-Up Shop, taking place at Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore.

The event will sell Christmas ornaments, door hangers and throw pillows. My Big Dream also partnered with OneHope Wineries as a separate way of raising funds, with 10% of all purchases made through OneHope Wineries going back to My Big Dream.

My Big Dream’s mission is to bring caring and understanding to friends with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

More information can be found at www.mybigdream.us . Contact Elizabeth Walker, founder, at 252-497-7440 with questions.

