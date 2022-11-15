Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Police searching for missing man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police need your help in locating a missing man. Police say 68-year-old Elza Maloy was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, leaving the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue on foot. Maloy is 5′11″, 230 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes....
wdayradionow.com
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
KFYR-TV
Oral arguments held, Chad Isaak’s death complicates appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -North Dakota Supreme Court Justices are determining what they should do with convicted killer Chad Isaak’s appeal. They heard oral arguments Thursday afternoon. The Mandan RJR Murders case not only garnered national attention as Chad Isaak made his way through trial last year, but it also...
KFYR-TV
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan teen is considering herself a lucky resident of North Dakota after getting stuck in her car Monday, but community members came to her rescue. After being stuck on the side of River Road for around an hour, Alanah Talarico was approached by multiple good...
Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck
This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
KFYR-TV
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
valleynewslive.com
Soldiers reunite with their families after nearly year-long deployment
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seventy North Dakota National Guard soldiers were reunited with their families and friends on Tuesday, November 15. They returned to Bismarck on a charter flight after a nearly year-long deployment. It was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks...
KFYR-TV
Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck’s widest street: neighbors grateful for the extra space, especially with all this snow!
BISMARCK, N.D. – As the snow piles up, you might notice it’s a bit of a tight squeeze driving down some Bismarck streets. Between piles of snow and cars parked on the streets, it can be tough to get one car down some city streets. But there’s a...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Bismarck's Moe's Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
This Is NOT A Gimmick, Just Goodwill
Bismarck needs YOU to help decide the fate of East Main Avenue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
KFYR-TV
New public health building opening in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is moving to a new location. The current building on Front Avenue was previously sold to the University of Mary. The new $10 million facility was partially funded through grant money. The structure will have more space and includes a garage area, where drive-thru testing and vaccination events will be held.
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
KFYR-TV
Buried in business with repairing snowblowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your snowblower gives you the feeling it might be leaving you out in the cold, you’ll want to find a repair shop sooner rather than later. At Precision Small Engine Repair in Bismarck, it’s business as usual... as usual as it gets for work after a record-setting blizzard. You might think the phone is ringing off the hook with people looking for help with snowblowers... and in a sense, you’d be right.
KFYR-TV
Holiday shoppers turn out for The Big One
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center. More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery. The...
KFYR-TV
Salvation Army kicks off giving season; still in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In almost every Christmas movie you’ll likely see snow, a Christmas tree...and a Salvation Army bell ringer. Today officially kicked off the bell-ringing season with a short program at Kirkwood Mall. The famous red kettles will be sprinkled throughout Bismarck Mandan to accept donations, but if you don’t have cash on you, there are ways to digitally donate. If donating monetarily isn’t in the budget this year, the valuable gift of your time can mean just as much.
