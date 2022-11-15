ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule

Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

South Glens Falls Fire Holiday Parade Sunday

The South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, organized by the South Glens Falls Fire Company, takes place Sunday, Nov. 20, starting “promptly at 1 p.m.”. The parade starts at the Route 9 and Feeder Dam Road intersection and proceeds north on 9 toward the Glens Falls bridge. “This year is...
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Festival of Trees returns to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center. The festival will bring a swath of decorated Christmas trees to the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!

If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa to Celebrate Small Business Saturday

BALLSTON SPA — The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26, kicking off the holiday season with sales, door prizes, and giveaways. The BSBPA will have a ‘Small Business Hub’ in Wiswall Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Artisans’ Market Opening in B-Spa

BALLSTON SPA — Brookside Museum’s 22nd annual Artisans’ Market opens on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual market features only handmade/handcrafted products created by local artisans. Items include soaps, lotions, ornaments, jewelry, syrups, scarves, ceramics, hats, and more. Shoppers can stroll through the market and visit the museum’s exhibits.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

