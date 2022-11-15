Read full article on original website
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
glensfallschronicle.com
South Glens Falls Fire Holiday Parade Sunday
The South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, organized by the South Glens Falls Fire Company, takes place Sunday, Nov. 20, starting “promptly at 1 p.m.”. The parade starts at the Route 9 and Feeder Dam Road intersection and proceeds north on 9 toward the Glens Falls bridge. “This year is...
cnyhomepage.com
Festival of Trees returns to Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the first weekend of December, an annual festival of trees is coming back to Saratoga Springs. The 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees is coming to the Saratoga Springs City Center. The festival will bring a swath of decorated Christmas trees to the...
Lake George businesses honored for their work
Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls
The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it's just getting going this week - and it's coming in loud and full of verve.
Saratoga Builders Association donates $48k to local charities
The Saratoga Builders Association will be donating proceeds of $48,000 from the 2022 Showcase of Homes to local charities.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa to Celebrate Small Business Saturday
BALLSTON SPA — The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26, kicking off the holiday season with sales, door prizes, and giveaways. The BSBPA will have a ‘Small Business Hub’ in Wiswall Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will...
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
Hot Chocolate Stroll returning to Downtown Albany
Attendees will be able to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Artisans’ Market Opening in B-Spa
BALLSTON SPA — Brookside Museum’s 22nd annual Artisans’ Market opens on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 24. The annual market features only handmade/handcrafted products created by local artisans. Items include soaps, lotions, ornaments, jewelry, syrups, scarves, ceramics, hats, and more. Shoppers can stroll through the market and visit the museum’s exhibits.
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie to perform in Albany
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. He'll be performing a new spoken word show titled "What’s Left Of Me."
