Read full article on original website
Related
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
To acquiesce to Macron’s call to stay silent on Qatar would be a crime in itself
Ronald McDonald calls for a global ban on meat-product sandwiches. Bears condemn arboreal defecation. David Beckham rails against the morally vapid celebrity bandwagon industry. And in other news Emmanuel Macron, president of France – yes, really, France – has declared on the eve of Qatar 2022 that we should all keep politics out of sport.
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night,” said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. “We needed to finalize some of the documents.” Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”
World Cup 2022 briefing: the value of preparation time in Qatar
The first World Cup in Asia was one for outsiders with both South Korea and Turkey just one game away from the 2002 final. An early start in late May, one that avoided the July rains but also gave star players little time to rest after tough European seasons, was given as a reason for the struggles of some traditional powers. History could repeat itself as the second World Cup in Asia has also been moved due to climatic reasons, albeit quite a bit back rather than a little forward, and while the mid-season action means that the biggest names won’t have played so many games, they will have almost no time to prepare.
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest...
U.S. eyes shifts on climate payments, in possible breakthrough at summit
New text circulating at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt suggests that Washington is reconsidering its resistance to supplying developing countries with funds for the damage they suffer from rising temperatures.
China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater
BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district was originally built in 1906 and recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. It is famed for performances of Peking opera and other traditional art forms. Performances were due to resume Nov. 27, but such dates for re-opening have frequently been extended. China reported 24,263 new cases Saturday, 515 of them in Beijing. The vast majority were asymptomatic.
Comments / 0