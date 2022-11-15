ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
AFP

Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
The Associated Press

UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations arrived at the sprawling conference zone, now mostly empty, for another day of negotiations. “Negotiations went all through the night,” said Egyptian diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation. “We needed to finalize some of the documents.” Britain’s Alok Sharma, who chaired last year’s talks in Glasgow, said his team was going to “have a ⁠⁠look and see what the latest text is but the key point is: it needs to be ambitious and it needs to be balanced.”
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: the value of preparation time in Qatar

The first World Cup in Asia was one for outsiders with both South Korea and Turkey just one game away from the 2002 final. An early start in late May, one that avoided the July rains but also gave star players little time to rest after tough European seasons, was given as a reason for the struggles of some traditional powers. History could repeat itself as the second World Cup in Asia has also been moved due to climatic reasons, albeit quite a bit back rather than a little forward, and while the mid-season action means that the biggest names won’t have played so many games, they will have almost no time to prepare.
The Associated Press

Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest...
The Associated Press

China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district was originally built in 1906 and recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. It is famed for performances of Peking opera and other traditional art forms. Performances were due to resume Nov. 27, but such dates for re-opening have frequently been extended. China reported 24,263 new cases Saturday, 515 of them in Beijing. The vast majority were asymptomatic.

