Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend

The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

South Carolina never offered Jalin Hyatt a scholarship, now he returns home dominating with the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Tennessee travels to play South Carolina on Saturday, the Gamecocks will have their hands full trying to contain Vols wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt leads the nation in receiving touchdowns with 15, which is a single-season school record. He is also second in the nation in receiving yards, topping the 1,000-yard mark last weekend against Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Blount County’s Downtown Boom

Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Brandon Gibson, Marble City Opera's beloved managing director, dies at 36

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville lost a beloved and powerful voice this week. The Marble City Opera said its managing director, Brandon Gibson, died Wednesday. He was 36. "He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community," the Marble City Opera said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
