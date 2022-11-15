Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona's minimum wage will increase in 2023. Here's what to know
Leer en español Low-wage earners in Arizona have struggled more than most people from the nation's inflationary surge this year, but they also will get a modest boost from it starting in January. That's when the state's minimum wage, already one of the highest in the nation, will rise again, with the increase tied to...
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats
Arizona Democrats will no doubt remember fondly what happened on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Katie Hobbs took the governor’s seat. Mark Kelly secured his first full six-year term in the U.S. Senate and Adrian Fontes became the next secretary of state. Across the board, the GOP’s MAGA candidates, the purveyors of Donald...
Phoenix area facing worst inflation in America
(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be worse in the Phoenix metropolitan area than in the rest of the country. Consumer prices rose 12.1% from October 2021 to October 2022 in the Phoenix metro area. During that same stretch, prices rose 7.7% nationally, Common Sense Institute Arizona reports. Even though inflation is still high, it is slowing down in the Phoenix metro area. As of August, the year-over-year inflation...
Failing to blow the Horne on a terrible candidate for Arizona schools superintendent
Opinion: It shouldn't be a close race between a competent education leader and a man vilified and called a 'disgrace' by leaders in his own party. So, why is it? Homework. We spent so much time in recent months obsessing on the political candidates who might impact us grown-ups that we ignored – or completely forgot about – the children.
Turning Point Action supported slate of losing candidates in 2022 Arizona election
The Turning Point family of organizations, helmed by conservative personality Charlie Kirk, invested heavily in the 2022 election cycle in Arizona, aided by close to a half-million in cash. But the effort was futile. Not one of their statewide Arizona picks managed to pass the ultimate hurdle and get elected to office. ...
New Oregon Gun Control Law Sparks Buying Spree As Thousands Race To Get Firearms
Oregon’s new law that will rigidly tighten the state’s gun restrictions led to a massive uptick in attempted firearms purchases, according to NBC affiliate KGW8. Ballot Measure 114 was passed during the midterm elections and is credited as one of the most restrictive gun laws in the
Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state. The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Who is Tom Horne? What to know about Arizona’s new superintendent of public instruction
Tom Horne is expected to be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction. He is poised to win the position following several days of ballot returns that shifted the winning margin back and forth between Horne and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman. Hoffman conceded Thursday morning. She was trailing in the...
COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 10,775 new cases, 34 deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona continued to climb last week and the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus rose, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 10,775 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Nov. 12, well above the case additions from recent weeks. That's the highest weekly case report since August. ...
