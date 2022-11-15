ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLD-TV

Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Phoenix area facing worst inflation in America

(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be worse in the Phoenix metropolitan area than in the rest of the country. Consumer prices rose 12.1% from October 2021 to October 2022 in the Phoenix metro area. During that same stretch, prices rose 7.7% nationally, Common Sense Institute Arizona reports. Even though inflation is still high, it is slowing down in the Phoenix metro area. As of August, the year-over-year inflation...
Michigan Advance

Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state.  The statewide proposal ended up passing on Nov. 8 by a 13-point margin, even finding support in deeply Republican counties and counties with no current access to abortion care. […] The post Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 10,775 new cases, 34 deaths

Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona continued to climb last week and the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus rose, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 10,775 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Nov. 12, well above the case additions from recent weeks. That's the highest weekly case report since August.  ...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy