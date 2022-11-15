Read full article on original website
From ill-treatment of animals to assault and battery: Sumter County suspect facing numerous charges
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in Sumter County has led to charges not only related to the incident itself but also several other issues detectives found during their investigation. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Wedgefield was arrested on Tuesday in part...
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
Richland One employee fired, charged after getting into fight with student at Lower Richland High School
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland School District One employee is out of a job and behind bars after getting into a fight with a student Tuesday morning, according to officials with the school district. Officials say a district employee, who worked as a campus monitor at Lower Richland...
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
Richland County looks to improve jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a Richland County Ad Hoc Committee meeting Wednesday, the new Interim Director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center talked about upgrades to the jail, staffing, the placement of inmates, and health care access. Crayman Harvey, the new Interim Director, previously worked in the Department...
Sumter County man last seen more than a week ago has been found
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say a missing Sumter County man has been found safe in Kershaw County. The man was last seen on November 7 when he walked from his Mayesville home and was found early Thursday morning. He was provided the necessary medical attention and is now in contact with his family.
Richland, Lexington counties affected by DART drivers' strike
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
DART rider makes plea to drivers after strike leaves disabled passengers without transportation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the right accommodations, Steve Cook, who is blind, can navigate the day successfully. "One way that helps," Cook said, "...coming up my steps, I know it's nine steps for me once I leave the sidewalk and get to the porch." The COMET transit system's Dial-A-Ride...
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind. Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid...
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
Fuel spill closes one lane of I-77 near Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce firefighters are warning I-77 drivers of an incident that has closed at least one lane of the interstate on Thursday morning. According to the City of Cayce Fire Department, crews and members of Columbia's hazardous materials (HAZMAT) team are on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 near the exit to 12th Street Extension.
Woman charged with DUI in deadly Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead and another has been charged following a Saturday morning car crash in Lexington County. Corporal David Jones said that the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court to the southeast...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
