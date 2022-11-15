ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Related
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County looks to improve jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a Richland County Ad Hoc Committee meeting Wednesday, the new Interim Director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center talked about upgrades to the jail, staffing, the placement of inmates, and health care access. Crayman Harvey, the new Interim Director, previously worked in the Department...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland, Lexington counties affected by DART drivers' strike

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Passengers in Richland and Lexington counties that depend on The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) DART (Dial-A-Ride-Transit) paratransit service were left without rides Wednesday morning after drivers did not show up for work due to a contract dispute. RATP Dev USA is the operations...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Have you seen him? Man missing from Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Charles Russell left his home around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, after a disagreement. He left his phone behind. Russell was last seen wearing a blue plaid...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Fuel spill closes one lane of I-77 near Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce firefighters are warning I-77 drivers of an incident that has closed at least one lane of the interstate on Thursday morning. According to the City of Cayce Fire Department, crews and members of Columbia's hazardous materials (HAZMAT) team are on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 near the exit to 12th Street Extension.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

