Vancouver, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District

Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years

It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Firefighters Have Contained a 20-Acre Wildfire on the Oregon Coast

On Thursday evening, Clatsop County firefighters confronted a 20-acre wildfire on Tillamook Head—an unusual and alarming conflagration in November, and the latest sign that Oregon’s fire season lasts far longer than once seemed possible. The coastal blaze burned through the night, but by 7 am Friday, the fire...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

