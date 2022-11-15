Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
WWEEK
Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District
Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
hereisoregon.com
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Tree crashes into North Portland home amid wild winds
Strong wind whipping through the region Wednesday is wreaking havoc around the Portland metro area.
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
WWEEK
Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years
It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WWEEK
Perhaps a Different City Council Will Listen to the Persistent Campaign to Ban Foie Gras
Week after week, the animal rights activists arrive before the Portland City Council. They are at City Hall to decry the luxury meat pâté de foie gras. In the past year, 43 people have given three-minute testimonies against the sale of the French delicacy in Portland; zero in favor.
KGW
Portland loses a brewery, but gains a new one
Grand Fir Brewery is preparing for its grand debut. Meanwhile, Sasquatch Brewery in Northwest Portland is closing its doors.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
WWEEK
Firefighters Have Contained a 20-Acre Wildfire on the Oregon Coast
On Thursday evening, Clatsop County firefighters confronted a 20-acre wildfire on Tillamook Head—an unusual and alarming conflagration in November, and the latest sign that Oregon’s fire season lasts far longer than once seemed possible. The coastal blaze burned through the night, but by 7 am Friday, the fire...
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
