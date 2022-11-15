Read full article on original website
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Pelicans F Zion Williamson sits for third consecutive game
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson did not play Friday against Boston, missing his third consecutive game with a bruised right foot. "It's a bruise. It's not feeling good enough for him to go out and play," Pelicans coach Willie Green said Friday. Williamson is averaging 23.5 points per game...
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
