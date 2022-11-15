Read full article on original website
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
WTOP
Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2...
WTOP
Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. He’s happy to...
WTOP
Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte’s 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt to end it.
WTOP
Beane moves into advisory role for A’s, Forst stays GM
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to owner John Fisher. David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager. “This is really as much as me taking on...
WTOP
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend’s 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going...
Pacers ride 3-game win streak into matchup with Magic
Two rebuilding teams riding high after impressive wins meet on Saturday when the Orlando Magic face the Indiana Pacers in
Sixers look for continued home success vs. Wolves
The Philadelphia 76ers aim to remain perfect on their five-game homestand on Saturday, playing the second leg of a back-to-back
