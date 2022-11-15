ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Premier property, home, 16+ acres, and misc.

3,000 SF – 5 Bedrooms – 2.5 Baths. North Canton – Stark Co., OH – North Canton Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 800 APPLEGROVE ST. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720 Directions: Take Applegrove St. west of N. Main St. to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I get help in Akron for emergency rental assistance?

I fell behind on rent due to measly unemployment benefits and rising healthcare costs from a chronic disease and being uninsured. I received a five-day notice from my property management company... I don't have the full amount and probably can't this week, but I can at the end of the month. I don't want to be a homeless here. What are my options or legal avenues here?
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru

Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
AKRON, OH

