FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
wksu.org
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
Summit County plans gun buyback program at Akron Church
Summit County Council is partnering with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office and Arlington Church of God to host a gun buyback and safety initiative.
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Farm and Dairy
Premier property, home, 16+ acres, and misc.
3,000 SF – 5 Bedrooms – 2.5 Baths. North Canton – Stark Co., OH – North Canton Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 800 APPLEGROVE ST. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720 Directions: Take Applegrove St. west of N. Main St. to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Cleveland woman found shot to death on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a woman on the city’s West Side on Wednesday. Princess Cole, 31, was found about 12 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road, near Broadview Road, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. An acquaintance to Cole called police after finding her.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Where can I get help in Akron for emergency rental assistance?
I fell behind on rent due to measly unemployment benefits and rising healthcare costs from a chronic disease and being uninsured. I received a five-day notice from my property management company... I don't have the full amount and probably can't this week, but I can at the end of the month. I don't want to be a homeless here. What are my options or legal avenues here?
WFMJ.com
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?
Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
