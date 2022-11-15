Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersDouglas, GA
Senate investigation confirms female ICE detainees endured ‘excessive’ gynecological proceduresLive Action NewsOcilla, GA
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara GrinsteadTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Ocilla, GA
wfxl.com
3 sentenced for drug trafficking and meth distribution conspiracy in Coffee County
Three people have been sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution. A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants to be sentenced. According to the report, 45-year-old Alexander Reyes Tyson was...
wgxa.tv
Drug trafficker and two former prison guards sentenced in meth-distribution conspiracy
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dooly County inmate, Jackie McMillan, will be behind bars for nearly 40 years for leading a meth-distribution conspiracy from inside the prison. That 40 years comes in addition to the life sentence he was already serving for murder. His girlfriend, Christina Alexander, was also sentenced to nearly 24 years for her role as McMillan's primary outside contact, setting up the deliveries of the meth from Mexico and distributing it to street-level dealers across the state, according to documents sent to WGXA by the Department of Justice.
wufe967.com
Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation
Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
wfxl.com
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
wfxl.com
Tifton woman charged with Sylvester man's murder
Police say a Tifton woman is charged with shooting and killing a Sylvester man who died Monday after being shot Friday night. Tifton Police say they were called to the Tift Regional Medical Center Emergency Room just after 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the hospital reported someone brought 24-year-old Jonterriouse...
douglasnow.com
GBI announces promotions at Douglas field office
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jason Seacrist to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI's Region 4 Field Office in Douglas, Georgia. Jessica Hamilton has also been promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) at the same office. SAC Seacrist will be responsible for...
WALB 10
Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
wufe967.com
GBI Makes Arrests in Appling County Death Investigation
Hazlehurst, GA (November 10, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity. Jermon Roundtree, 17, Ahmad Clements, and Cameron James, both age 16, all from Hazlehurst, GA, are arrested and each charged with party to a crime murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of participation in criminal gang activity.
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
wfxl.com
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
WALB 10
Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
WALB 10
PCOM holds active shooter drill
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Following the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, one school in Southwest Georgia is preparing its students with a Tuesday active shooter drill. Many students at PCOM described their training against attacks as surprising. Because you don’t know when and where it can happen.
WCTV
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
