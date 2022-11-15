GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO