Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
Witnesses spring to action after apartment explosion, rescuing neighbors
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Several witnesses spoke with WUSA9 after a large explosion and fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning sent at least 10 people to the hospital and displaced dozens from their homes. Crews were called to the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard...
1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
Explosion, Two-Alarm Fire Rocks Gaithersburg Apartment Complex, Injuring 12 (DEVELOPING)
An explosion and two-alarm fire in a Maryland apartment complex left 12 with injuries and led to a structural collapse of a building on Wednesday morning, authorities announced. The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit...
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
Residents describe 'catastrophic explosion' and fire in Gaithersburg apartment
Potomac Oaks residents are gathering at the activity center at Bohrer Park where they'll be able to get services they need. A lot of them with no home tonight.
Charles Co. fire truck crashes, rolls onto car while responding to house fire in Accokeek
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash on its way to assist Prince George's County fire crews at the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon. At 2:42 p.m., Prince George's Fire Dept. (PGFD) was dispatched to the multi-story...
Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
Two Injured Including Firefighter After Fire Truck Overturns Onto Vehicle
UPDATE – Tenth District VFD Releases Official Statement Regarding Tanker 8 Collision. INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 16, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a fire truck on northbound Indian Head Highway in the area of Lower Wharf Road.
“Fires were purposefully set”
Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Just minutes to escape: Do you have an emergency plan for your family?
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Do you have a plan if there's an emergency in your home, like the explosion and fire that happened in Gaithersburg?. According to the Red Cross, you may have as little as two minutes to escape, if there's a fire. That's why it's so important to...
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
Firetruck Rolls Over Onto SUV En Route To Assist With House Fire In Prince George's: Sheriff
Authorities say that a Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash, reportedly while on its way to assist another agency with a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Charles County Sheriff's Office issued an alert advising that the...
Some residents still unaccounted for following Gaithersburg apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters are still searching for the residents of one apartment at a Gaithersburg complex hours after a devastating explosion rattled the neighborhood and sent people running for safety. Firefighters in Montgomery County are responded to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at...
Police Situation in Mount Pleasant started just before 4pm
“MPD Investigation at 3100 B/O Mount Pleasant St, NW. 3100 – 3200 B/O Mt. Pleasant St, NW btw Irving St & Lamont St, NW > Both Directions > No vehicular traffic. Seek an Alternate Route or Watch for MPD directions > Closures are subject to change”. ZE writes at...
Shooting on Metrobus near DC college prep school prompts police search for teen suspect
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after they say two people were shot - one aboard a D.C. Metrobus - Thursday morning across the street from a college preparatory school in southeast D.C. The shootings were reported in the 800 block of Yuma Street around 8:30 a.m. Police...
Family worries clues will be hard to come by as 13-year-old's murder investigation continues
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, investigators have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. At just 13 years old Jayz Agnew was already dreaming big about his future. "He wanted to be...
Washington, DC
