ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night

“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby

WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Fires were purposefully set”

Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Worker slashed by thief exiting store

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Police Situation in Mount Pleasant started just before 4pm

“MPD Investigation at 3100 B/O Mount Pleasant St, NW. 3100 – 3200 B/O Mt. Pleasant St, NW btw Irving St & Lamont St, NW > Both Directions > No vehicular traffic. Seek an Alternate Route or Watch for MPD directions > Closures are subject to change”. ZE writes at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy