FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
WTOP
DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities
D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WTOP
Bethesda entrepreneur seeks office, happy hour, WFH sweet spot with dress collar polos
When he lived in New York, Justin Baer hated wearing dress shirts under a sweater. “It’s like the go-to look for every single guy that works in an office,” said Baer. “I just found it uncomfortable, I got hot with the long sleeves, and the sleeves with the sweater were always getting bunched up.”
WTOP
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100
Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
WTOP
Parents, teachers criticize Virginia’s proposed changes to history, social sciences curriculum
After education officials in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration released proposed changes to the way K-12 students in public schools learn history and social sciences, some parents and teachers are voicing their opposition. “The standards perpetuate a situation in which countless students are left being and feeling unseen in...
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Gaithersburg fire
Montgomery County, Maryland, officials are still investigating what caused the explosion and fire at a condo building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. As a result, 12 people were injured and two are in critical condition. There was significant damage and a partial collapse to two buildings at the Potomac Oaks Condominium.
WTOP
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn’t been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out...
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
WTOP
Pittman claims victory in Anne Arundel executive race; Haire concedes
Republican challenger Jessica Haire has conceded to incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County executive. Pittman, a Democrat who has served as the Maryland county’s executive since 2018, declared victory in his campaign for a second term. “I just received a gracious phone call from Jessica...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. reinstates extra route bonus for school bus drivers
Maryland school districts have struggled the last two years to hold on to their school bus operators in the middle of a nationwide shortage. Montgomery County is hoping a few more bucks in drivers’ pockets will keep them at the wheel. Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight...
WTOP
12 injured, 2 critically, in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condo building
Twelve people were injured, including two critically, in an explosion and fire that ripped through a condo building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning. The blast was reported at the Potomac Oaks Condominium, a row of garden-style condos in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbitt Road, at about 8:40 a.m.
WTOP
Gaithersburg condo blast: Body found among rubble; police investigating possible ‘criminal act’
A day after an explosion and fire tore through the Potomac Oaks Condominium building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning, officials have recovered a body from the rubble. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and Montgomery County police held a news conference Thursday afternoon and said that they found a body...
WTOP
Gaithersburg condo blast: Man found dead under rubble died by suicide
Investigators have determined that a man, whose body was pulled from the rubble after an explosion tore through a Gaithersburg, Maryland, condominium building on Wednesday morning, died by suicide. Montgomery County officials said Friday that the deceased man, identified as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, had been reported to police...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River
Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River. Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river. The driver was taken to a hospital...
WTOP
Crews work to repair another broken main on Germantown’s Clopper Road
Residents of a Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break. WSSC Water said Tuesday afternoon that its crews were working to mend a fractured water main on Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive, just over two months since a pair of broken pipes under the same stretch of roadway left hundreds without service.
WTOP
Police say stabbing suspect arrested after Lorton shelter-in-place
A man suspected of stabbing a woman in a Lorton, Virginia, home Wednesday night, touching off an hours-long shelter-in-place, has been arrested, authorities said. After being taken into custody the was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be self-inflicted, Fairfax County police said Thursday morning.
WTOP
No. 16 Virginia honors shooting victims, beats No. 5 Baylor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players...
WTOP
Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home
Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.
