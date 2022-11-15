ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities

D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100

Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

PHOTOS: Gaithersburg fire

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials are still investigating what caused the explosion and fire at a condo building in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. As a result, 12 people were injured and two are in critical condition. There was significant damage and a partial collapse to two buildings at the Potomac Oaks Condominium.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn’t been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Gaithersburg condo blast: Man found dead under rubble died by suicide

Investigators have determined that a man, whose body was pulled from the rubble after an explosion tore through a Gaithersburg, Maryland, condominium building on Wednesday morning, died by suicide. Montgomery County officials said Friday that the deceased man, identified as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, had been reported to police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Crews work to repair another broken main on Germantown’s Clopper Road

Residents of a Germantown, Maryland, neighborhood are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break. WSSC Water said Tuesday afternoon that its crews were working to mend a fractured water main on Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive, just over two months since a pair of broken pipes under the same stretch of roadway left hundreds without service.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Police say stabbing suspect arrested after Lorton shelter-in-place

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in a Lorton, Virginia, home Wednesday night, touching off an hours-long shelter-in-place, has been arrested, authorities said. After being taken into custody the was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be self-inflicted, Fairfax County police said Thursday morning.
LORTON, VA
WTOP

No. 16 Virginia honors shooting victims, beats No. 5 Baylor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players...
ETTRICK, VA
WTOP

Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home

Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.
DUMFRIES, VA

