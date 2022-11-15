ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

U.Va. Athletics hold news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting

By Will Gonzalez, Tannock Blair
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS2qC_0jBsVEQI00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: University of Virginia deadly shooting leaves 3 football players dead, two other victims injured

In an emotional testimony at the beginning of the conference, U.Va. Football head coach Tony Elliott reflected on the first conversation with the team following the tragic incident.

“It feels like a nightmare, and I’m waiting for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen,” Elliott said.

U.Va. Athletic Director Carla Williams said that no decision has been made as to whether the Cavaliers will play in their upcoming game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Elliot said that resources and support were being provided to players on the team but applauded the strength of everyone coming together to process the effects of the shooting. Williams said that there are currently three in-house psychologists providing assistance.

Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled

There were no updates on the condition of Michael Hollins — one of the surviving victims currently hospitalized — but Elliot did say he had visited him in the hospital.

Williams said she was not aware of any connection between the shooting and a hazing incident that was reported by university Police Chief Timothy Longo, Sr. Elliott also noted that there was no overlap between Jones and the victims, as he had only been a walk-on on the football team for one semester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
aseaofred.com

Liberty, Virginia Tech to honor UVA during game Saturday

Liberty and Virginia Tech, two of the four FBS playing members in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will meet on Saturday afternoon in Lynchburg, Virginia at Williams Stadium. The teams will take to the field with heavy hearts, as they give honor to the University of Virginia football team and community after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting Sunday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
DC News Now

University of Virginia Shooting | Virginia State Police Investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) assumed the primary responsibility for the criminal investigation into the shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, at the request of the UVA Police Department. Investigators said Christopher Jones Jr., 22, a student, opened fire, killing fellow students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

UVA cancels Saturday football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Charlottesville schools propose earlier 2023-24 calendar, breaking sync with ACPS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottsville schools are looking at what they call a “new and quite different calendar” for the 2023-24 school year than has been historically done. A system release says this new draft calendar would include a week off at Thanksgiving… with the school year starting earlier and ending in May. In some cases, the professional learning days and teacher workdays have been moved a bit.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy