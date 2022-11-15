ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night

After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
WTOP

Friday’s Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
On3.com

Wednesday's LSU Recruiting Tidbits

The LSU football staff is still sitting on 25 verbal commitments and a Top 5 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. With just two games remaining in the regular season ahead of LSU’s trip to the SEC Championship, the Tigers are beginning to put together the list of visitors from the stretch after the SEC title game and ahead of the Early Signing Period – which runs from December 21-23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Saint Louis Catholic starts basketball season off with two quick wins

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Catholic Saints Boy’s basketball team was in action Thursday, in a game that was supposed to start at 6:30 pm. Unfortunately that did not happen though. Leesville, the team the Saints took on, had most of their varsity team preparing for a playoff football match-up against the Jennings Bulldogs. At around 7:00 pm Leesville, with mostly players from their freshman team, suited up to play the Saints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTOP

Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte’s 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt to end it.
TULSA, OK
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Abdul-Jabbar reaches 30,000 points

1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans. 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy