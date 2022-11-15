Read full article on original website
Rebels rout Southern Miss on record-setting night
After holding the Southern Miss Eagles to seven points in the first half, the Rebels broke the record for the fewest points allowed in a single half in Ole Miss women's basketball history in a dominant 92-46 win at SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. Three Rebels led the Ole Miss...
Friday’s Scores
LHSAA Football Playoffs preview of Ouachita Christian versus Sacred Heart
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Round two of high school football playoffs in northeast Louisiana. #3 Ouachita Christian welcome #14 Sacred Heart. The 9 and 1 Eagles have their eyes set to return back to the state championships. According to Maxpreps.com, as a team Ouachita Christian are rushing 163 yards per game and have a passing […]
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Wednesday's LSU Recruiting Tidbits
The LSU football staff is still sitting on 25 verbal commitments and a Top 5 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. With just two games remaining in the regular season ahead of LSU’s trip to the SEC Championship, the Tigers are beginning to put together the list of visitors from the stretch after the SEC title game and ahead of the Early Signing Period – which runs from December 21-23.
Saint Louis Catholic starts basketball season off with two quick wins
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Catholic Saints Boy’s basketball team was in action Thursday, in a game that was supposed to start at 6:30 pm. Unfortunately that did not happen though. Leesville, the team the Saints took on, had most of their varsity team preparing for a playoff football match-up against the Jennings Bulldogs. At around 7:00 pm Leesville, with mostly players from their freshman team, suited up to play the Saints.
Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte’s 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt to end it.
Today in Sports History-Abdul-Jabbar reaches 30,000 points
1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans. 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fast-closing Kennedy Catholic wallops Skyline, 38-10, to stamp Class 4A semifinal berth
BURIEN, Wash. - Kennedy Catholic discovered a unique way to celebrate its coach being named the 4A NPSL football coach of the year this week. Quarterback Devon Forehand threw three interceptions on the Lancers first four drives against 4A KingCo champion Skyline during a state quarterfinal ...
