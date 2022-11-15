Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Saint Louis Catholic Saints Boy’s basketball team was in action Thursday, in a game that was supposed to start at 6:30 pm. Unfortunately that did not happen though. Leesville, the team the Saints took on, had most of their varsity team preparing for a playoff football match-up against the Jennings Bulldogs. At around 7:00 pm Leesville, with mostly players from their freshman team, suited up to play the Saints.

