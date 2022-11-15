ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Four-day black classical music festival comes to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cast of black musicians and vocalists that have been professionally and classically trained will be performing in a music festival called the Colour of Music, Black Classical Musicians Festival. The Colour of Music Festival is four days long, starting on Tuesday, November 15 and ending...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

29th Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. — As tradition, the Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off this weekend, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Held in Auburn at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, the festival began 29 years ago in Newcastle with only three growers. The festival of today now attracts upwards of 35,000 people, who...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together

KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Joan Didion estate will auction off writer’s belongings

Some personal belongings of Sacramento legendary writer Joan Didion are being auctioned off on Wednesday. Didion died last year at age 87. Some of her personal items are being auctioned off, including artwork, photographs, books and journals. Furniture from Didion’s home is also up for sale. One of the items is a chair where she often sat for photographs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kion546.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released

The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like

ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than a year after entering into anexclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

