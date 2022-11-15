Read full article on original website
Four-day black classical music festival comes to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cast of black musicians and vocalists that have been professionally and classically trained will be performing in a music festival called the Colour of Music, Black Classical Musicians Festival. The Colour of Music Festival is four days long, starting on Tuesday, November 15 and ending...
KCRA.com
29th Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — As tradition, the Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off this weekend, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Held in Auburn at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, the festival began 29 years ago in Newcastle with only three growers. The festival of today now attracts upwards of 35,000 people, who...
KCRA.com
Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together
KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 18-20
From one of the largest Mandarin festivals to holiday displays and musicals to the Causeway Classic, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
KCRA.com
Joan Didion estate will auction off writer’s belongings
Some personal belongings of Sacramento legendary writer Joan Didion are being auctioned off on Wednesday. Didion died last year at age 87. Some of her personal items are being auctioned off, including artwork, photographs, books and journals. Furniture from Didion’s home is also up for sale. One of the items is a chair where she often sat for photographs.
kion546.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
mix96sac.com
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released
The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
Mayor Dyer traveling to Sacramento to push for homeless funding projects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is heading to Sacramento on Friday to fight for the third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grants. This comes after Governor Newsom announced he is pausing the funds because of a lack of results in some California cities. Dyer says Fresno is not one […]
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
KCRA.com
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
KCRA.com
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
KCRA.com
Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like
ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than a year after entering into anexclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
