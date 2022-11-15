No. 2 Gonzaga looks to continue winning ways against No. 11 Texas

AUSTIN, TX. — Another day of Gonzaga basketball is set to tip off on Wednesday.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are facing off against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. The two programs played each other last year in Spokane. The then No. 5 Longhorns were the highest-ranked opponent to come to the Kennel in program history.

GU center and Texas native Drew Timme dominated in that game, scoring 38 points in a 86-74 win. Guard Rasir Bolton also had 16 points in the contest.

Timme and Bolton will look to continue the Zags’ winning ways following their most recent victory in the Armed Forces Classic against Michigan State. The Zags played outside on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln and were down as big as 12 points. But a second-half comeback led by Timme helped the Zags avoid an upset against the unranked Spartans

The Zags won’t have to worry about playing outdoors for this game, but they will have to worry about a strong Longhorns lineup. And if they play like they did against Michigan State before the comeback, this could be a challenging game for the Zags.

Through two regular season games so far to 30.4 percent shooting in the field and 22.5 percent from behind the arc. Granted, they haven’t been against opponents like the Zags, but this is still something to keep an eye on.

Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice are the top scorers for the Longhorns, averaging 14.0 points and 12.5 points respectively. Marcus Carr and Dillon Mitchell are two other guys to look out for in this game,with Carr leading the team in assists with seven and Mitchell leading the team in rebounds with 16.

Other than Timme, another player looking to continue his success is forward Julian Strawther. Against Michigan State, Strawther finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Strawther’s ability to stretch the floor will be a key for a win in Texas.

One area the Zags can try and take advantage of is Texas’ lack of three-point shooting. The Longhorns through two games are shooting 19 percent from the three-point line, and most of their success is coming from the field, shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Creating tough shots and forcing three-point attempts could be some key ingredients to cook up a Gonzaga win.

The Zags and Longhorns tip off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

