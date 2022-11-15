ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

No. 2 Gonzaga looks to continue winning ways against No. 11 Texas

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgJ6A_0jBsV12600

AUSTIN, TX. — Another day of Gonzaga basketball is set to tip off on Wednesday.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are facing off against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. The two programs played each other last year in Spokane. The then No. 5 Longhorns were the highest-ranked opponent to come to the Kennel in program history.

GU center and Texas native Drew Timme dominated in that game, scoring 38 points in a 86-74 win. Guard Rasir Bolton also had 16 points in the contest.

Timme and Bolton will look to continue the Zags’ winning ways following their most recent victory in the Armed Forces Classic against Michigan State. The Zags played outside on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln and were down as big as 12 points. But a second-half comeback led by Timme helped the Zags avoid an upset against the unranked Spartans

The Zags won’t have to worry about playing outdoors for this game, but they will have to worry about a strong Longhorns lineup. And if they play like they did against Michigan State before the comeback, this could be a challenging game for the Zags.

Through two regular season games so far to 30.4 percent shooting in the field and 22.5 percent from behind the arc. Granted, they haven’t been against opponents like the Zags, but this is still something to keep an eye on.

Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice are the top scorers for the Longhorns, averaging 14.0 points and 12.5 points respectively. Marcus Carr and Dillon Mitchell are two other guys to look out for in this game,with Carr leading the team in assists with seven and Mitchell leading the team in rebounds with 16.

Other than Timme, another player looking to continue his success is forward Julian Strawther. Against Michigan State, Strawther finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Strawther’s ability to stretch the floor will be a key for a win in Texas.

One area the Zags can try and take advantage of is Texas’ lack of three-point shooting. The Longhorns through two games are shooting 19 percent from the three-point line, and most of their success is coming from the field, shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Creating tough shots and forcing three-point attempts could be some key ingredients to cook up a Gonzaga win.

The Zags and Longhorns tip off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

READ: Gonzaga comes back, beats Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball

Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly

If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Texas: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs play their first true road game in the non-conference slate since 2020 with a tough matchup against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. Last season, the two teams met and Texas’ favorite college basketball star Drew Timme ate up the Longhorns like an unlimited BBQ buffet. Timme finished with 37 points off 15-of-18 shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags

Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Kevin James: ‘The Irregardless’ tour coming to The Fox in 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James announced 'The Irregardless Tour' and will make a stop in Spokane in 2023. Kevin is better known for his hit sitcom The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine years. Kevin played Doug Heffernan and was the executive producer for the series. He was then nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James has been nominated many times in other roles and has built a legacy comedy career.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane International Airport offers travel advice ahead of Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and people are already taking to the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holiday. Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest travel times for airports nationwide, including the Spokane International Airport. Traveling for the holidays will be even busier this year, AAA estimates next Wednesday will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

World Ballet Series performing “Cinderella” in Spokane

SPOKANE, Cinderella fans’ dreams will come true next year in Spokane! The World Ballet Series is presenting a live performance of Cinderella at the First Interstate Center of the Arts next spring. The performance has a cast of 40 professional ballet dancers to bring the classic fairy tale to life. Follow along the journey of the princess falling in love...
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

911 outage restored to Newman Lake area

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — CenturyLink/Lumen telephone services in the Newman Lake area have been restored. There was a outage reported around 5:30 p.m., but it has since been resolved. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy