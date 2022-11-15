ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor declares ‘invasion’ at border, moves to boost security

By Jared Gans
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cp4KW_0jBsV09N00

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared on Tuesday an invasion is happening on the southern border and moved to invoke invasion clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to allow him to boost security at the border.

“I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe,” Abbott said in a tweet .

The governor, who was reelected last week, plans to take a variety of actions, including deploying the National Guard to repel and turn back immigrants he says are trying to cross the border illegally, sending the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest and return border immigrants who did so and building a border wall in multiple counties.

He also plans to deploy gun boats to secure the border, designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, enter into agreements with other states and foreign powers to enhance border security and send resources to border counties to help them respond to the “border invasion.”

Article IV of the U.S. Constitution states that the federal government shall protect each state against invasion.

Enhancing border security was a key issue for Abbott’s reelection campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott won that race comfortably by about 11 points.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for the situation at the southern border as the U.S. has seen historically high levels of people crossing the border over the past fiscal year.

Abbott and a couple other Republican governors have also received attention in recent months as they have bused or flown migrants to northern cities run by Democrats, often without telling the officials in charge of those cities. Critics have accused the governors of using the migrants as political pawns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 13

CDC
3d ago

Fight the corrupt government against all democrat violations of the law and Show what Real leadership looks like, Bravo!! Best governor and DeSantis too, we need more!

Reply(1)
20
Ole Smokey
3d ago

Governor Abbott is taking a decisive stand for Texas and the United States and he's following constitutional law to do it. 🇺🇸

Reply
19
Related
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Border Report

Border Report

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy