Colorado State

Decision Time Coming This Afternoon for Hogs’ Targets

By allHOGS Staff
 3 days ago

It's two more key targets to what Eric Musselman's program this year.

The eyes of Arkansas will be upon Denver this evening.

Two key targets to Eric Musselman's next recruiting class, Baye Fall and Assane Diop, both of Accelerated Prep in Colorado, will make their decisions known at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

For those who get a little lost on the math, that's at 5:30 p.m. in Arkansas.

Fans will be able to return to this story and click the link below to watch the decision live.

Fall is a 6-11, 217 center who has made multiple visits to Arkansas. He currently ranks No. 20 in the ESPN Top 100.

Diop is a 6-8, 200 power forward who has been considered a package deal with Fall. However, the pair hinted to the Denver Post recently that they may not necessarily come as a set.

Diop is No. 56 in the ESPN Top 100.

SEC SHORTS: CONFERENCE TRIES UNIQUE WAY OF DETERMINING DIVISION CHAMPIONS

RAZORBACKS, LSU AT TIMES LOOKED LIKE TWO MULES FIGHTING OVER A TURNIP

LIKE IT OR NOT THIS ONE'S ON SAM

ANDY'S RECAP: ALLHOGS EDITOR BREAKS DOWN 13-10 LOSS TO LSU

POTENTIALLY DEPLETED HOGS FACE DEEP VETERAN TEAM IN FORDHAM

EARLY SIGNING DAY PASSES HOGS QUIETLY, BUT MOVEMENT HAS BEGUN IN 2023 CLASS

SEC SHORTS CREW SENDS ALABAMA TO FANTASY PLAYOFF CAMP

SEC ROUND-UP: AUBURN PLAYERS MUST GO TO CLASS WITH HARSIN GONE

WWE LOOKING TO BRING MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD

RAZORBACKS HAVE CLEAR PLAN FOR FOCUS HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME WITH FORDHAM

SEC ROLL CALL ON A CRAZY WEEKEND ACROSS THE SEC WITH MATT MITCHELL.

HOGS CALL ON NBA PLAYER IN NEW RECRUITING VIDEO AFTER MISSING ON TARGETED RECRUIT

RAZORBACK WOMEN WIN SEASON OPENER OVER UAPB

RICKY COUNCIL, TREVON BRAZILE PACE STRONG SECOND HALF AS RAZORBACKS WIN SEASON OPENER

