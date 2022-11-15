The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.

