NBCMontana
Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
NBCMontana
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
UPDATE: Crews extinguish Missoula structure fire
The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue.
NBCMontana
Single person involved in fatal shooting at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Veterans Affairs reported a shooting incident at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. In an email, Sen. Jon Tester's office called the incident a death by suicide. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Veterans Affairs police cleared the...
NBCMontana
Missoula closes authorized camping site
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials said Wednesday was the last day of operations at the city's authorized camping site. Services will no longer be provided, including bathrooms, water deliveries, trash pickup and firewood delivery. Officials said the lack of services will make the site unsafe to occupy. Missoula City...
Fairfield Sun Times
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel
The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
NBCMontana
Forest Service crews continue pile burning into winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — Forest Service fire crews are burning debris piles throughout the winter depending on weather conditions. According to officials, people can expect to see smoke from burning piles in Hyalite, Bozeman Creek and the North Bridgers, as well as in Smith Creek in Crazies and West Yellowstone.
NBCMontana
FWP seeks information on deer killed at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on a deer that was illegally killed at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Officials said the deer was shot last Friday or Saturday in the eastern half of the park, where hunting is prohibited. Anyone...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Fairfield Sun Times
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Ethics complaint filed over Missoula crisis services levy mailer
Two Missoula City Council members have filed an ethics complaint against the city alleging it violated portions of Montana's Code of Ethics by campaigning for the passage of the crisis services levy.
NBCMontana
Mountain Line sees 21% increase in ridership
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line has announced a 21% increase in ridership since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. Mountain Line announced fixed-route ridership has increased 21% since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. The agency provided a total of 220,429 rides on its fixed-route service in April through June of this year, compared with 267,175 rides this July through September.
Wednesday morning earthquake rattles the Mission Valley
The US Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just outside the town of Ravalli on Wednesday morning.
Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall
Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.
