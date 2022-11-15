ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBCMontana

Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river

MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula closes authorized camping site

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials said Wednesday was the last day of operations at the city's authorized camping site. Services will no longer be provided, including bathrooms, water deliveries, trash pickup and firewood delivery. Officials said the lack of services will make the site unsafe to occupy. Missoula City...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel

The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Forest Service crews continue pile burning into winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — Forest Service fire crews are burning debris piles throughout the winter depending on weather conditions. According to officials, people can expect to see smoke from burning piles in Hyalite, Bozeman Creek and the North Bridgers, as well as in Smith Creek in Crazies and West Yellowstone.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain Line sees 21% increase in ridership

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain Line has announced a 21% increase in ridership since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. Mountain Line announced fixed-route ridership has increased 21% since launching seven-day and seven-night service this July. The agency provided a total of 220,429 rides on its fixed-route service in April through June of this year, compared with 267,175 rides this July through September.
MISSOULA, MT

