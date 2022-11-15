ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

In Brazil, Bolsonaro voters protest against his defeat

By DIANE JEANTET, DIARLEI RODRIGUES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzoJ6_0jBsUWAl00
1 of 10

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians flocked outside a regional military facility to denounce what they see as an unfair or stolen election, defying a recent Supreme Court order to free up roads and public spaces. None of the institutions certified to audit the election, including the Ministry of Defense and Brazilian Bar Association, have found evidence of fraud.

Domingues Carvalho, 63, has been protesting for 15 days straight.

“I’m fighting for my country, for my daughter and three grandchildren,” he said, adding that he sometimes kneels down in front of the military’s building to pray. “I’ll stay here as long as necessary. We are peaceful but we will never, ever leave our country in the hands of communists.”

Two weeks have passed since former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro in one of the tightest presidential races, with just 50.9% of the votes. Although the Bolsonaro administration has not opposed the transition of power, the far-right leader has yet to concede or congratulate his opponent.

Many of his supporters are taking the cue, and refusing to accept the result. At one point, they threatened to paralyze the country with more than 1,000 blocked highways and roads. On Nov. 11, the Supreme Court ordered law enforcement to liberate all roads and public spaces.

“This election was not fair,” said 51 year-old entrepreneur Anselmo do Nascimento. “The Supreme Court should be neutral.”

Protesters have also denounced the shutting down of many pro-Bolsonaro accounts and groups on social media platforms, from what they see as a biased electoral authority. They have described those decisions as akin to censorship.

In a New York City conference this week, Supreme Court justice and president of the electoral authority Alexandre de Moraes, said that “democracy was attacked, but it survived.”

“The judiciary was not co-opted, it was not expanded, it was a barrier to attacks on freedom,” he said.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system. At one point he claimed to have proof of fraud but failed to present any when summoned by the electoral court.

Since losing the election, the usually brash right-wing leader has been eerily silent and broadly absent from social media.

For 54 year-old Daniela Rodrigues, Bolsonaro, a former army captain, should remain in power with the help of the armed forces. Among other things, Rodrigues expressed distrust at official results showing that more than 100 ballot boxes across Brazil – out of over half a million – had 100% of votes for a single candidate, most of those being in favor of da Silva. “It’s now or never,” she said.

Similar protests are taking place in capital city Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte and smaller cities, too.

In Brasilia, a team of journalists had to be escorted out of the crowd by the military, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported. Police forces were blocking access to the vast square by the ministries and Congress, where protests usually occur.

Many protesters had hoped a report by the Ministry of Defense, which Bolsonaro has sought to involve in election oversight, would substantiate their claims. The document, published last week, proposed improvements to address some flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems, but it did not include any evidence of fraud.

The Attorney General’s Office reviewed the report and “found no concrete fact” that would justify opening an investigation on electronic voting machines, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Monday, citing documents.

Comments / 8

MarsilBella Gru
3d ago

The Brazilian people protest against an elected government that in the past was marked by corruption. They protest because they are being silent when they speak truths about corruption. They protest because they don't want their country to become a communist country. They protest because their freedom is being taken away.

Reply
3
Zandro Souza
3d ago

they are protesting against the leftist/communist/corrupted ministers who is censured everyone who try to speak up!I would thought here at the US the media would show the truth...

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Reuters

Brazil's military finds no problems with vote, but sees risks

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system did not mention any specific problems with last month's vote, but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy