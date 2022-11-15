Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO