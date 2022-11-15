Read full article on original website
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
Our favorite syrup for breakfast now comes in 7 different flavors
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Put that ordinary maple syrup back on the shelf because breakfast is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Uncle Bob’s Butter Country. First created in Cottonwood Heights, Utah from a beloved family recipe, Butter Country quickly became a...
ABC 4
Zucchini Pizza Bites
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
ABC 4
Festive holiday drinks without the hangover
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays are almost here and it is finally time to party! No celebration would be complete without a good selection of libations. Just because it is party time does not mean you need to have the liquor out. Annali and Cameron Walker from Bottoms Up Mocktails show us how to get our sober but fun holiday drinks on.
ABC 4
Local men’s beard care products
UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The best beard products in Utah are here to save your beard! Jordan Barclay, Rich Evans and Daniel Evans spoke about the products of Fellas Chop Shop and the seemingly magic results. With products that focus on the skin rather than just...
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
ABC 4
‘Human Food’ You Can Incorporate Into Your Dog’s Diet
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Walk a day in your pet’s paws and imagine eating the same meal every single day. Drool is a healthy dog treat company based in Park City, Utah. Owner and co-owner Kris Johnson and Sadie Gabler joined us in the studio with some smiley fur friends. They hope to teach viewers how to improve their dog’s health by incorporating real food into their routine.
ABC 4
No hair? Not a care. Get a toupee!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) There seems to be a sense of shame and guilt surrounding men wearing toupees and using cosmetics in general. Emily Cheney is normalizing men doing things to raise their confidence. Toupees have come a long way in the last decade, and for those with hair loss it is an ideal solution that looks and behaves naturally.
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Pie Underground: Over 40 Years of Feeding Students
Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
Salt Lake City Starbucks employees strike on company's busiest day
Those looking to get their Starbucks coffee fix along with a holiday red cup may not have been successful as employees in Salt Lake City took part in a nationwide, one-day strike.
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
ABC 4
Generous donation to local students and their families made by Cache Valley Creamery
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While we enter the season of giving, it’s important to remember that giving is never out of season. The spirit of generosity is in no short supply this fall, as a long-time brand for high-quality cheese — Cache Valley Creamery — partnered with the Utah Food Bank and the Salt Lake Education Foundation to make a difference in the community with a donation event on November 16th.
kjzz.com
Luxury real estate: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired Provo home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Provo will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in the city’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available December 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
matadornetwork.com
Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City
“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
ABC 4
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
