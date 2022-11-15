ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 5

Related
LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
Highway 98.9

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy