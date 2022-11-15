CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

VINEMONT, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO