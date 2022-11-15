ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Related
WAAY-TV

No injuries reported in Madison County house fire

Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market

A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said. Davian...
NEW MARKET, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Teenager dies from Decatur crash injuries

One of four teenagers involved in a Saturday night crash in Decatur has died. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers and Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash about 11:37 p.m. near 8th Street SW and 21st Avenue SW. Police said four people...
DECATUR, AL

