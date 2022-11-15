Read full article on original website
Cullman County man dies from injuries in Morgan County crash
A Vinemont man died this morning from injuries receiving during a Thursday night crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened on Eva Road near Alabama 67, about five miles east of Somerville, at about 10:28 p.m. Thursday. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing dump truck at Limestone Co. quarry
A dump truck driver likely suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing his truck into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the crash appeared to be caused by the medical emergency, citing this as their reason for not identifying...
wvtm13.com
Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County reopened after vehicle fire
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 2:48 p.m.: The Alabama State Troopers reported all southbound lanes have reopened. A vehicle fire has forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County. The Alabama State Troopers say the vehicle fire happened just after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday near...
Colbert County woman killed after hitting utility pole
A woman was injured and later died after a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County last week.
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of an accident regarding a large truck that happened Thursday afternoon. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. Webster says the truck driver is in critical condition and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAFF
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Madison County house fire
Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Lawrence County constable falls from tree in hunting accident
A Lawrence County law enforcement officer was badly injured in a hunting accident Thursday morning.
Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man's death have been "justified," according to a press release.
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
1 dead after dump truck crashes at quarry
One man was injured after an accident involving a dump truck on Thursday.
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
WAAY-TV
1 injured, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in New Market
A shooting in New Market has ended with charges for one person and a gunshot wound for another, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a "shooting in progress" call, where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said. Davian...
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Fire engulfs home in Madison County
A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.
WAFF
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation. Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station. Updated:...
WAAY-TV
Teenager dies from Decatur crash injuries
One of four teenagers involved in a Saturday night crash in Decatur has died. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers and Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash about 11:37 p.m. near 8th Street SW and 21st Avenue SW. Police said four people...
