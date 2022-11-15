Read full article on original website
Alleged Poughkeepsie gunman arrested in Menands
A man wanted out of Dutchess County in connection to a shooting that took place in the summer of 2021 was found in Menands on Tuesday.
Man Injured Outside Anti-Gun Organization's Office In City Of Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A report of a possible gunshot victim in front of a Hudson Valley anti-gun organization's office turned out to be a person with a leg injury. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 29 N Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with felony DWI
KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident
FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
cnyhomepage.com
Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder
An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday.
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Potential active shooter incident shuts down Gap warehouse in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – A social media threat posted in a Facebook Live video before dawn this morning, resulted in heavy police activity at the Gap Distribution Center at 110 Merritt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A female Gap employee reportedly called the Town of Fishkill Police Thursday afternoon to report...
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea
POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man released after shooting assailant in the face
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville felon sentenced to federal ped for drug trafficking, gun possession
ALBANY – A 42-year-old Ellenville man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in federal prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County. Antonio Naveo also pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. As part...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
PD: Violent weekend in Poughkeepsie leaves 3 shot
Poughkeepsie Police say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend.
Ulster County Dollar General Reportedly Robbed, Police Asking for Help
The alleged burglary took place on Monday, November 14th. One of the most popular discount stores in the Hudson Valley was reportedly robbed in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th, according to police. According to the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page, they are now searching for a person...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
Father and daughter hiker duo rescued in Ulster County
On Saturday two hikers, a 47-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter went hiking around 3 p.m., but were unprepared to hike back in the dark.
