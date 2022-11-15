ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with felony DWI

KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Cohoes man pleads guilty to stealing gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.
COHOES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea

POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man released after shooting assailant in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
SAUGERTIES, NY

