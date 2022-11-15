Read full article on original website
Related
hot969boston.com
Heads Up! These Are The WORST Roads And Times For Thanksgiving Travel In Massachusetts
Over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house we go…And the going is getting increasingly more crowded and more expensive. Thanksgiving is almost here and most of us will hit the road to somewhere, whether it’s within Massachusetts, New England or beyond. According to AAA,...
NECN
Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night
It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
WCVB
New Massachusetts wrong-way detection system alerts driver getting on interstate
BERNARDSTON, Mass. — A new wrong-way detection system installed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at the entrance ramp to an interstate highway recently alerted a potential wrong-way driver, video shows. Video obtained from MassDOT shows the vehicle attempting to get onto the northbound side of Interstate 91 using...
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
WCVB
Eversource seeking Massachusetts approval for 23% electric price increase
BOSTON — Eversource is asking Massachusetts regulators for approval to raise electricity rates starting on January 1. The utility said the typical customer would see a 23% increase to their bill. Eversource said it filed new electricity prices from power suppliers for customers in Eastern Massachusetts with the Massachusetts...
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
country1025.com
People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year
The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest Massachusetts outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Nov. 16
The first snow of the season fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving up to 2 inches in a few spots. The snowfall had turned to rain by early morning, but the transition could leave the morning commute a little slippery still for some. Both Shrewsbury...
Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase
SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
WCVB
How much snow fell in parts of Massachusetts?
The first snow of the season in Worcester started falling at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leicester received 2.3 inches of snow, Worcester saw 2 inches and Fitchburg received 1.7 inches by Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Price hikes expected for Massachusetts Eversource customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource customers may be in for higher bills this winter, as the electric company has filed new prices with the department of public utilities. One local lawmaker isn’t happy about the proposed increase. Eversource basic service customers can expect upwards of a 20%. Increase on their...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
This is what a Mass Save home energy assessment looks like
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—It’s shaping up to be an expensive winter for Massachusetts residents, with home heating costs expected to rise dramatically compared to last year. One way to reduce your energy consumption is by scheduling a home energy assessment through Mass Save. “This program is very popular right now,”...
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
Comments / 1