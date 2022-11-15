ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley addresses health status of Eric Gentry, Mario Williams for UCLA game

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
USC is preparing to face a UCLA offense which has elite talent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are a load to handle. Jake Bobo is a high-quality pass catcher. UCLA has other depth pieces at the skill positions which provide speed and open-field prowess. The Trojans figure to have their hands full on defense as it is.

If they don’t have Eric Gentry on the field — and in reasonably good shape — for this game, their task will be a lot more difficult.

Gentry was injured late in the Oct. 15 loss at Utah. Though he was listed as day to day for the Arizona game, it never seemed likely he would play in that game.

Now that UCLA week is here, Gentry — who didn’t play versus Cal or Colorado — is truly needed. Lincon Riley updated reporters on his status. Get that and a lot more notes on USC heading into the UCLA game:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is playing in his fifth season at UCLA. Many people know that, but it’s still notable. Remember that the pandemic created a situation in which the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes if they wished to stay in college. DTR took that extra year. He has been a healthy quarterback for five full seasons. His decision to come back for 2022 is why UCLA is in this position.

