ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Opinion: Don’t Expect Ron DeSantis to Feud with Trump

In the wake of Ron Desantis’ record-breaking election victory vs. Charlie Crist, pundits and political leaders across the country are predicting a 2024 Presidential Campaign for Florida’s popular governor. In the wake of the election and poor performances from Trump-endorsed candidates, former President Trump has taken to Truth social to criticize DeSantis, but many Republican leaders are vocalizing their desire to move on from the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

After voters reject Amendment 2, Kentucky Supreme Court poised to hear oral arguments on abortion ban

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have changed language in the state’s constitution to permanently deny the right to an abortion. Reproductive-health advocates say the election results could pave the way for striking down the state’s trigger law, which banned the procedure in the state immediately after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers say further abortion restrictions likely

TALLAHASSEE — Supercharged by a super-majority in the House and Senate, Florida legislative leaders broke their silence Wednesday and confirmed they are prepared to further tighten abortion restrictions in Florida in the next year. But how far they will go is the big question, and interviews with the presiding...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy