ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm, police say

MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, Vermont State Police claim they observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 50-mile-per-hour-zone during a snowstorm. Troopers said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle was already out of sight. Police said they found...
SHREWSBURY, VT
NECN

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
POWNAL, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
cnyhomepage.com

WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting

A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase

CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
CASTLETON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy