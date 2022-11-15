Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm, police say
MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, Vermont State Police claim they observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 50-mile-per-hour-zone during a snowstorm. Troopers said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle was already out of sight. Police said they found...
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
cnyhomepage.com
Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face
POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon.
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
cnyhomepage.com
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
WNYT
Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting
A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
newportdispatch.com
Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase
CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
Gun buyback event planned in Columbia County
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 19, at the Columbia County Department of Health.
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder
An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday.
