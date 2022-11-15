ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a Buick pulled out in front of deputies driving recklessly around 1 p.m.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop. They then dropped stop sticks which punctured three of his tires.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the man then drove on the wrong side into oncoming traffic on I-26 and turned left onto Blackstock Road.

That is when deputies got behind him again.

The deputy that was following the Buick said he was driving on the wrong side of the road trying to hit people heading toward Fairforest Elementary School.

Sheriff Wright said, “I told him at that point to knock him off the road and get the traffic cleared up.”

The deputy then conduct a pit maneuver and crashed into the Buick.

“He was going towards the school, ya know, our babies are precious to us around here. Simply not going to tolerate that behavior around here,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff said they were getting updates from the school resource officer.

“The SRO was telling us about traffic and when he said all the kids were out, ya know waiting on their parents, and busses and were all out in the road, it was a no-brainer, we just had to stop him at that point,” said Sheriff Wright.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the sheriff.

“I’m just proud of the team, we’ve got a good, great team that works around here. So, I’m proud of them,” said Sheriff Wright.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing a slew of charges. Some of which Sheriff Wright said includes reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop for the blue light and a possible DUI.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

