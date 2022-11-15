Read full article on original website
Zucchini Pizza Bites
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, shared an easy gluten free that will be a big hit for everyone. Williams calls it “bagel bites on zucchini.” These can make a fun appetizer as well. Ingredients:. 2 Large Zucchini. 4 oz Shredded...
Our favorite syrup for breakfast now comes in 7 different flavors
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Put that ordinary maple syrup back on the shelf because breakfast is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Uncle Bob’s Butter Country. First created in Cottonwood Heights, Utah from a beloved family recipe, Butter Country quickly became a...
Local men’s beard care products
UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The best beard products in Utah are here to save your beard! Jordan Barclay, Rich Evans and Daniel Evans spoke about the products of Fellas Chop Shop and the seemingly magic results. With products that focus on the skin rather than just...
No hair? Not a care. Get a toupee!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) There seems to be a sense of shame and guilt surrounding men wearing toupees and using cosmetics in general. Emily Cheney is normalizing men doing things to raise their confidence. Toupees have come a long way in the last decade, and for those with hair loss it is an ideal solution that looks and behaves naturally.
‘Human Food’ You Can Incorporate Into Your Dog’s Diet
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Walk a day in your pet’s paws and imagine eating the same meal every single day. Drool is a healthy dog treat company based in Park City, Utah. Owner and co-owner Kris Johnson and Sadie Gabler joined us in the studio with some smiley fur friends. They hope to teach viewers how to improve their dog’s health by incorporating real food into their routine.
Cache Valley Creamery donates $15,000 in cash to the Salt Lake Education Foundation
Salt lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) Cache Valley Creamery has offered flavorful cheeses that are inspired by the people, values, and beauty of the Cache Valley region. Using only the highest-quality ingredients, the cheese products sold under the brand elevate every meal and bring friends and family together to create lasting memories.
Exciting City Weekly Awards Announced On GTU
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
Explore amazing experiences set at The Leonardo during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — With so many amazing events and activities happening in Salt Lake City around the holidays, it can be hard to fit it all into one season. Luckily for the community, they can find every bit of their holiday spirit this year at The Leonardo.
The Utah Jazz & Mark Miller Subaru come together to support English Language Learners at West Lake Jr. High
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Mark Miller Subaru and the Utah Jazz are long-term business partners who recently started a new joint philanthropic initiative to support learning in our community. West Lake STEM Jr. High school was selected to be the first beneficiary of this joint campaign.
5 essential tips to stay safe while driving on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Around all the excitement of the holidays, more drivers are on Utah roads trying to keep up with seasonal routines. Sadly, this surge in travel makes commuting much more dangerous, and drivers must follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone’s safety.
Donate toys and get rewards with Papa Murphy’s; Get locations here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!. The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
The 3 important areas to check on our cars for winter driving
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Winter weather is certainly going to hit hard this season here in Utah, which means drivers must move fast if they want any hope of braving the rougher roads ahead. There are several things to do to prepare for winter, but our friends at Ken Garff Automotive Group have narrowed the list down to 3 essential areas that every driver must check before hazardous conditions hit.
Check off every item on your list at a holiday market
FARMINGTON, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Juniper Studio Market is the perfect place to shop small for the holidays while getting all the possible options you may need. Whitney Coburn, founder of the market, partners with small businesses to help them sell in big places. Local businesses are...
International Survivors of Suicide Day, a day of honor and remembrance
PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.
